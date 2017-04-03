Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Gmail for Android Now Features Gboard Keyboard GIF Support

 
03 April 2017
Highlights

  • Users can choose suggested GIFs or search as well
  • Gboard could be accessed even earlier within the app
  • The update is available on Google Play for download

After adding Gboard integration to Google Search app on iOS recently, the search giant has now introduced Gboard keyboard's GIF support to Gmail for Android. While users could use the Gboard keyboard in the mail app previously as well, the option to add animated GIFs was not available on Android. Now users can opt to make their mails as lively as they wish by adding animated GIFs to their messages.

The latest update for Gmail for Android (v.7.3.13) is already available for download on Google Play, though it is rolling out gradually so will take some time to reach all regions. The APK file is available for sideloading via APK Mirror.

In order to add GIFs to emails, users simply need to head to the emoji section on the Gboard keyboard while inside Gmail and composing a new message. They can either choose a GIF from the suggestions provided by the keyboard or also choose to search for the animated images with keywords of their choice.

Notably, users will still need to install Google's Gboard app on their smartphones to add GIFs to their emails from the mail client. Apart from the GIF support, users in the US will be able to send and request money instantly by simply tapping the attachment icon when composing an email, the company says in the update log on Google Play.

The latest addition to the app ensures that users can send across their favourite GIFs from mails as well, among other platforms. Please let us know in the comments down below if you intend to use this new feature or think this is just a gimmick.

Tags: Gmail Gboard GIF Support, Gmail for Android, Gmail GIF Support, Apps, Android, Google
