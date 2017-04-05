Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Giphy 'Says' Launched for iOS; A Camera App That Converts 'Words Into GIFs'

 
05 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Giphy 'Says' Launched for iOS; A Camera App That Converts 'Words Into GIFs'

Highlights

  • The app offers different text styles as well
  • Giphy Says also gives options for different filters
  • Users need to swipe up or down for changing filters

Giphy has launched Giphy Says, a new camera app, which lets users convert "words into GIFs", or more specifically, converts videos into GIF images with subtitles. The company has launched the app currently on just iOS but has not clarified if it plans to bring it to Android later as well. After creating the GIFs, users can also choose to share their creations through the app on social media platforms.

The Giphy Says app requires users to simply record their video clips and it automatically converts the audio into text and creates a GIF out of the video. Users can choose to change the text style by swiping left and right or swipe up and down for filters. The app also provides an option to move and scale the text on the Share screen or even punctuate (by tapping the text).

We tested out the app ourselves and found that it catches phrases and even names quite well. The entire concept looks interesting and even though there are not many filters currently available, using the various text styles can keep users interested and invested in the app. This is a very simplistic app and doesn't make things overly complicated.

The app is already available for download on App Store and comes with a download size of 25MB.

Please check out the app yourself and let us know in the comments section whether you find it to be truly entertaining or just another camera app with gimmick features

Tags: Giphy Says, Giphy, Apps, Apple, Social
NASA, Kennedy Partner to Develop Self-Driving Car Technology
Government Says No Proposal to Let Private Cars Share Rides for Fare
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Giphy 'Says' Launched for iOS; A Camera App That Converts 'Words Into GIFs'
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
TRENDING
  1. Moto G5 Review
  2. Apple Unveils New Mac Pro Models Starting at Rs. 2,49,900
  3. Xbox Scorpio Price, Release Date, Games, and Specs - Everything We Know
  4. IPL 2017: Where to Watch Matches Online, Live Stream Timings, and More
  5. Reliance Jio Summer Surprise Offer: 100GB of Free Data With These Packs
  6. Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 With 7.9-Inch Display, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched
  7. Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival to Offer Redmi Note 4 at Re. 1, and More
  8. iPhone 8 Said to Be Delayed Till November, Tipped to Be Less Than $1,000
  9. Moto G5 With Fingerprint Sensor, Metal Design Launched in India
  10. YouTube Go Now Available in Beta, an 'Offline-First' App for India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.