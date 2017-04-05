Giphy has launched Giphy Says, a new camera app, which lets users convert "words into GIFs", or more specifically, converts videos into GIF images with subtitles. The company has launched the app currently on just iOS but has not clarified if it plans to bring it to Android later as well. After creating the GIFs, users can also choose to share their creations through the app on social media platforms.

The Giphy Says app requires users to simply record their video clips and it automatically converts the audio into text and creates a GIF out of the video. Users can choose to change the text style by swiping left and right or swipe up and down for filters. The app also provides an option to move and scale the text on the Share screen or even punctuate (by tapping the text).

We tested out the app ourselves and found that it catches phrases and even names quite well. The entire concept looks interesting and even though there are not many filters currently available, using the various text styles can keep users interested and invested in the app. This is a very simplistic app and doesn't make things overly complicated.

The app is already available for download on App Store and comes with a download size of 25MB.

Please check out the app yourself and let us know in the comments section whether you find it to be truly entertaining or just another camera app with gimmick features