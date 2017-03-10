Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Gboard for Android Now Suggests GIFs and Emojis as You Type; Translate Support Added

 
10 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Gboard for Android Now Suggests GIFs and Emojis as You Type; Translate Support Added

Highlights

  • Google Translate support added to Gboard for Android
  • GIF suggestion feature currently not available on all messaging apps
  • More themes added for the keyboard app on Android

There are hardly any keyboard apps better than Gboard app on Android and seems like the app has further improved with the latest update, as it now suggests relevant GIF images and emojis to users as they type their messages. Moreover, the search giant has added more keyboard themes, improved voice-typing, search features support for languages written from right-to-left, and access to Google Translate feature on Gboard for Android.

With the update, when you start typing with Gboard inside messaging apps, you will see GIF image searches in the suggestion box. However, the support for this feature is not available across all messaging apps as of now. As of now, this suggestion feature supports Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, Hangouts, and Allo messaging platforms. Notably, the app already had this suggestion feature on iOS.

The search giant says that it has made voice typing easier and an update to the user interface enables users to switch back to regular typing with ease. Google has added more keyboard themes to the app that can be accessed either through Gboard settings or by a press on the Theme icon in the quick features menu in the suggestion strip.

Gboard app for Android, with the latest update, supports Google Translate and users can choose to translate messages within the app by accessing the feature from quick feature menu. As you type sentences, the translation tool will get into action and provide you with the translated messages in realtime.

Interestingly, Google has added support for languages written from right-to-left (like Arabic, Hebrew, and Farsi) for search and share features within its Gboard app. The latest version of the app is already available and can be downloaded from Google Play.

Tags: Gboard App Update, Google Keyboard App Update, Apps, Android, Google
Free Wi-Fi Provided to 5 Million Passengers at 115 Railway Stations in February: Prabhu
Apple to Use 100 Percent Renewable Energy for Manufacturing in Japan
AuraVR Go Virtual Reality Headset
Gboard for Android Now Suggests GIFs and Emojis as You Type; Translate Support Added
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

AuraVR Go Virtual Reality Headset
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Set to Get a Brand New Look
  2. WhatsApp Appears Set to Bring Back Text Status Feature
  3. Reliance Communications Offering 1GB Data at Rs. 49 to New 4G Customers
  4. Google Jamboard Digital Whiteboard to Be Available in May for $4,999
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Appear in Numerous New Leaks
  6. Paytm Rolls Back 2 Percent Credit Card Charge After Outcry
  7. Lenovo Vibe B With 4G Support Reportedly Launched in India
  8. Flipkart's Samsung Mobiles Fest Offering Discounts on Several Smartphones
  9. Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge Reportedly Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update
  10. Nokia 3310 (2017) Pre-Orders Show 'Unprecedented Demand' Ahead of Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.