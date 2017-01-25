Almost a week after Paytm added the option to buy Google Play recharge codes, FreeCharge has now added the category to its mobile app as well as desktop website.

With the addition of the new category, the mobile digital wallet will let consumers buy a Google Play recharge code. The process of buying a Google Play recharge code is the same as a mobile recharge. Users first have to select the Google Play option on their FreeCharge app or website, enter the Google account associated mobile number, enter the amount, make payment, and receive a Google Play recharge code. On completing the process, users will receive the Google Play recharge code on their registered email and through SMS on the mobile number entered at the time of purchase of the code. The purchased recharge code can be redeemed through the Redeem Now link on Google Play.

For those unaware, the recharge codes will allow you to purchase digital content on the Google Play like movies, games, music, ebooks, and paid apps among others.

Announcing the new category, Sudeep Tandon, Chief Business Officer, FreeCharge, said, "At FreeCharge, our endeavour remains to diversify the payment categories for our consumers. This is another step towards expanding our swift and secure payment experience for more and more frequent transactions. We are delighted to bring the expansive media consumption, services, apps and entertainment options Google Play Store offers, to FreeCharge users."

Much like Paytm, Google Play recharge codes would be made available on FreeCharge through the US-based electronic payment service Euronet Worldwide which will power and process these transaction.

On the partnership with FreeCharge, Himanshu Pujara, Managing Director, Euronet Services India Pvt Ltd, said, "Globally, Euronet Worldwide has been working with Google for distribution of Google Play Cards. With this launch, a digital form of this product 'Google Play Recharge Code' is now available to Indian consumers via the FreeCharge mobile app and website. Euronet will power and process these transactions. FreeCharge customers will receive the code instantaneously which can be redeemed on Google Play store for consumption of games, movies, books, apps and other paid content."