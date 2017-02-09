Flipboard 4.0 Brings Major Revamp, Introducing Smart Magazines

Flipboard has announced a major app redesign across platforms with v4.0. The company has gone on the drawing board and rethought how users want their news fed to integrate changes accordingly. The app brings along something called as 'Smart Magazines' that essentially is manually-curated news feed catering to your interests and passions. Getting rid of the old design, Flipboard v4.0 brings a lot of customisation, social sharing, and community building features with this latest update.

The redesigned Flipboard app brings in an intuitive design that picks up posts from Twitter feeds, bloggers, publishers, and Flipboard community to populate your feed. The 'Smart magazines' feature essentially lets you make your own magazine - based on your interests. For example, you can create a magazine about Cricket, and then fine-tune what the magazine will entail. By adding keywords like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli, the magazine will curate news for those keywords on priority. You can create multiple magazines of such kinds on different topics to keep stories organised on the Flipboard app.

If you glance upon a story that you like, a new heart button lets you boost that post to notify friends. Furthermore, you can even make personalised magazines of your own, add many members, and share news on it on the go. All your Flipboard friends will see the articles you share, and they can contribute some interesting finds too. You can even share articles with Flipboard members individually, and follow magazines of your friends.

Flipboard sticks to the red and white colour palette, but has a new Home carousel design and an updated profile page that is home to all your stories, likes, and topics. As mentioned, it is available across platforms i.e. Web, Android, iOS, and Windows. Let us know what you think of the redesigned Flipboard app in the comments section below.