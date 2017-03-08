Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Firefox 52 Brings WebAssembly Support, Allowing Users to Run Complex Apps and Games

 
08 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Firefox 52 Brings WebAssembly Support, Allowing Users to Run Complex Apps and Games

Highlights

  • WebAssembly will allow existing web apps to run even faster
  • Chrome and Edge are also expected to implement WebAssembly
  • The WebAssembly support comes with Firefox version 52

Mozilla has announced that the latest version of its Firefox browser, version 52, supports WebAssembly, a new binary format code developed by Mozilla alongside Apple, Google, and Microsoft. It essentially enables even complex applications to run faster on the browser. The company says that it expects more developers to use WebAssembly to sped up their existing Web apps. Apart from WebAssembly, the version 52 update brings along several other features to the Mozilla browser.

Talking first about WebAssembly, currently, the online versions of various games and applications are pared down versions of the originals, as the original versions require much more processing than the browser is usually able to source. However, with WebAssembly, the scenario is going to change substantially, by providing more resources to these Web apps. "We expect that WebAssembly will enable applications that have historically been too complex to run fast in browsers - like immersive 3D video games, computer-aided design, video and image editing, and scientific visualisation," Mozilla said in its blog post.

Notably, it is not just complex apps that can make full use of WebAssembly, as existing apps that use JavaScript will also be able to reduce their loading times significantly with its implementation.

Web apps that have been written with WebAssembly will be able to run at "near-native speeds" as unlike JavaScript, all the code written by programmer is parsed and compiled before it even reaches the browser, David Bryant, Head of Platform Engineering at Mozilla, explained in his Medium post.

"Unlike other approaches that have required plug-ins to achieve near-native performance in the browser, WebAssembly runs entirely within the Web Platform," Bryant said.

Importantly, with the help of WebAssembly, programs written in languages like C/C++ can also be ported to Web and subsequently run with near-native performance, as per Bryant.

Apart from WebAssembly, with the version 52 update, Firefox browser automatically detects captive Wi-Fi portals and informs users if there is a need to log in. "Additionally, after Firefox detects a captive portal, it replaces certificate error pages with a message encouraging you to log in," the company said.

Further, with the new release, users will now be notified more actively with in-context alerts to inform them if a username or password field on a page is not encrypted with HTTPS. There are several other new additions that you can read about in company's official blog post about the update.

WebAssembly is now available with Firefox (version 52) on Windows, MacOS, Linux, and Android. Even though browsers from Google and Microsoft are also expected to implement WebAssembly eventually, Firefox has now become the first company to offer it through its browser.

Tags: Mozilla Firefox Version 52 Update, Mozilla Firefox WebAssembly Support, Internet Browsers, Android, Microsoft, Apple, Mozilla Firefox
Ola for Android Now Offering UPI Payment Option to Select Users
Oppo Set to Launch Dual Selfie Camera Smartphone in India on March 23
Edge E66 Dual Sim Feature Phone
Firefox 52 Brings WebAssembly Support, Allowing Users to Run Complex Apps and Games
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Edge E66 Dual Sim Feature Phone
TRENDING
  1. Apple, Google, WhatsApp, and Others React to WikiLeaks CIA Dump
  2. Moto G5 Plus to Be Flipkart Exclusive; Likely to Go on Sale on March 15
  3. Nokia 3310 (2017) Pre-Orders Show 'Unprecedented Demand' Ahead of Launch
  4. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea: The ‘Unlimited Data’ Offers
  5. Nokia Tipped to Release Flagship Smartphone in June in Two Sizes
  6. Wikileaks CIA Files: 5 Things We Learnt About Gadgets That Spy on You
  7. Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  8. Flipkart Now Said to Be Looking to Raise Up to $1 Billion
  9. Latest OnePlus Leak Gets the Web Talking
  10. Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 Is Finally Out
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.