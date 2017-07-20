Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fire Emblem Heroes for iOS and Android Made $115 Million in 6 Months: Report

 
20 July 2017
Fire Emblem Heroes for iOS and Android Made $115 Million in 6 Months: Report

Highlights

  • Fire Emblem Heroes sees most of its revenue generated from Japan
  • US and Canada are also substantial markets
  • Despite being featured globally, its downloads are relatively low

Fire Emblem Heroes is Nintendo’s second game for iOS and Android after Super Mario Run. And while the strategy role-playing game series has been confined to Nintendo’s handhelds and home consoles, Fire Emblem’s smartphone debut has made $115 (around Rs. 740 crore) million since its release six months ago.

According to app analytics firm SensorTower (via blog Deconstructor of Fun), Fire Emblem Heroes has a net revenue of $61.5 million (almost Rs. 395 crore) on Apple’s App Store with 6.1 million downloads. On Google Play the net revenue stands at $53.4 million (close to Rs. 345 crore) with 5.6 million downloads.

Japan constitutes 66 percent of the revenue for the game. With US and Canada making up 28 percent and the rest of the world at just six percent.

Although its been featured globally by both Apple and Google on their respective app stores, Fire Emblem’s downloads aren’t that big. Despite this, the revenue is far from slowing down.

At the moment, the current performance of the game is pegged at five thousand installs a day earning $500,000 (roughly Rs. 32 crore). Not too bad for an IP that’s nowhere close to the popularity of Mario or Zelda.

In our review of Fire Emblem Heroes we stated that it was a good place to start for newcomers with solid production values and polished controls. Though Fire Emblem games on Nintendo consoles are a lot better overall and you'd eventually want to move on to those.

Tags: Fire Emblem Heroes, Fire Emblem, Fire Emblem Heroes Revenue, Fire Emblem APK, Fire Emblem iOS, Nintendo
Oppo Says 'Miscommunication', Social Media Letter Talks of 'Indians Are Beggars'
