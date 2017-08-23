At Gamescom, the PC version of Final Fantasy XV stole the show but interestingly, game developer Square Enix has now taken the wraps off Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition, which is a mobile entry based on the game. The Pocket Edition of the role-playing game will be made available for Android, iOS, and Windows.

The company has released an announcement trailer for the Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition and from the initial looks of it, the mobile game looks to be an entertaining prospect. The company says that the mobile game will be made available in Fall later this year. While it would be unfair to expect the visual fidelity of the PC or console version in the Pocket Edition, the mobile game will allow users to play with same characters as the console versions and follow the same storyline as well.

The Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition comes with a light-hearted gameplay style and artwork. The main story will be spread across ten episodes and the first episode will be made available for free at launch. The controls on the mobile game will be optimised for touch and should be fun to play on mobile devices as well.

To recall, the company announced at Gamescom that the Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition will come with 4K high resolution textures, Dolby Atmos support, advanced hair simulation, fire and smoke simulation, and more. While the 170GB free storage requirement for the game did raise quite a few eyebrows, the game's director Hajime Tabata confirmed during an interview with Kotaku that the 170GB storage requirement was a mistake