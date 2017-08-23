Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition Coming to Android, iOS, and Windows This Fall

 
23 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition Coming to Android, iOS, and Windows This Fall

Highlights

  • The company recently announced the PC version of the game
  • The mobile game will follow the same storyline as original game
  • The first episode will be made available for free

At Gamescom, the PC version of Final Fantasy XV stole the show but interestingly, game developer Square Enix has now taken the wraps off Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition, which is a mobile entry based on the game. The Pocket Edition of the role-playing game will be made available for Android, iOS, and Windows.

The company has released an announcement trailer for the Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition and from the initial looks of it, the mobile game looks to be an entertaining prospect. The company says that the mobile game will be made available in Fall later this year. While it would be unfair to expect the visual fidelity of the PC or console version in the Pocket Edition, the mobile game will allow users to play with same characters as the console versions and follow the same storyline as well.

The Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition comes with a light-hearted gameplay style and artwork. The main story will be spread across ten episodes and the first episode will be made available for free at launch. The controls on the mobile game will be optimised for touch and should be fun to play on mobile devices as well.

To recall, the company announced at Gamescom that the Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition will come with 4K high resolution textures, Dolby Atmos support, advanced hair simulation, fire and smoke simulation, and more. While the 170GB free storage requirement for the game did raise quite a few eyebrows, the game's director Hajime Tabata confirmed during an interview with Kotaku that the 170GB storage requirement was a mistake

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition, Final Fantasy XV Mobile Game, Apps, Gaming, Android, Apple, Microsoft, Gamescom 2017
Uber Adds UPI, the 'Most Advanced Payment Option' It Offers
Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition Coming to Android, iOS, and Windows This Fall
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone Bookings Set to Start on August 24: How to Pre-Order the Mobile
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to Launch Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
  3. Nokia 6 Review
  4. Eight Android Oreo Features You Need to Definitely Check Out
  5. Nokia 6 First Sale Over in Seconds on Amazon, Next Sale on August 30
  6. Moto G5S Plus Set to Launch in India on August 29 as Amazon Exclusive
  7. WhatsApp Coloured Text Status Now Rolling Out to Android and iPhone
  8. HTC Vive VR Headset Gets a Price Cut, India Price Slashed to Rs. 76,990
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 4 64GB Variant Now Available Without Flash Sale
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today, via Amazon and Mi.com
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.