Facebook Unveils India-Specific Camera Effects, Brings Reactions to Facebook Lite App

 
26 April 2017
Facebook Unveils India-Specific Camera Effects, Brings Reactions to Facebook Lite App

Highlights

  • Facebook Lite Reactions started rolling out earlier this month
  • Facebook Camera is accessible both in main app and Messenger
  • The company showcased several of its products at the New Delhi event

Facebook hosted its A Place to Connect event in New Delhi on Wednesday, and apart from indulging in community engagement efforts that showcases several of its products, the social networking behemoth made some India-specific announcements related to Facebook Lite and local camera effects.

The Reactions feature is rolling out to Facebook Lite, the company's lightweight app for Android that's optimised for emerging markets like India that lack reliable and widespread connectivity. To recall, Facebook Reactions - which include Love, Haha, Wow, Sad, and Angry - were first launched last year, and the company says that till date they have been used 300 billion times on Facebook posts.

Separately, Facebook announced that the Facebook Camera (which is seen on both the main app and Messenger) is getting India-specific camera effects. Facebook said it is rolling out local camera effects designed for India, including Namaste, and geo-specific experiences in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, and other popular locations in the country.

In a statement, the company said, "India is a very important country to Facebook, and we're proud to have more than 184 million monthly active people in India who use Facebook to connect with their friends and family, and to build supportive communities online and offline."

At its Facebook: A Place to Connect event, the social networking company also showcased products such as Facebook Live, Facebook Lite, Full Camera, 360 Photos, Groups, Events, Oculus, Instagram, WhatsApp, Check, Community Help, Safety Center, Parents Portal, Bullying Prevention Hub, and Suicide Prevention to the community.

