In a move that will hardly come as a surprise to anyone, Facebook is testing a Stories feature, similar to the one present on Snapchat, on its mobile application on iOS and Android. Notably, Facebook-owned Instagram also introduced its own version of the feature, essentially a clone of the one present on Snapchat, last year in August. The social media networking giant has also updated the privacy settings available on its platform by making them easier to understand with the help of more guides. Finally, the company says it will start showing

Facebook Stories feature has begun testing in Ireland but will roll out to other countries in coming months, reports Business Insider, citing a Facebook spokeperson. The new feature is said to work similarly to Instagram and Snapchat. Users can choose to share images and videos that will disappear after a time span of 24 hours. The shared content in Facebook Stories will not be visible on news feed or on user's timeline and viewers can reply to someone's story through a direct message, as pointed out by BusinessInsider.

Unsurprisingly, you also get to add selfie filters to the videos and images through the feature. Just like on Instagram and Snapchat, the shared Stories will be visible on top of the screen, as per the report.

Separately, in order to make it easier for people to make use of the privacy tools available on the social media networking platform, Facebook has revamped its Privacy Basics to make sure important features are easier to find. On the basis of user feedback, the information on privacy and account security has been organised in such a way that users understand it easily, as per the company's claims.

Privacy Basics provides 32 interactive guides available in 44 languages to help users understand the security tools and features available at their disposal.

"Privacy Basics gives you tips for things like securing your account, understanding who can see posts and knowing what your profile looks like to others," the company said in its news post.

The revamped Privacy Basics essentially allows users to review who will be able to see their post, crucial information on their profile, apps that they are using, and more.

Apart from these additions, in coming weeks, Facebook is about to conduct a test, limited to Australia and Thailand as of now, which adds advertisements inside its Messenger app just like the ones present on its News Feed. Similar to how the company shows birthday notifications, these advertisements from businesses will show up in the area below your recent conversations.

"No one will see an ad in a conversation without clicking on an ad experience on the Messenger home screen or starting a conversation with a brand - these test ads won't originate in your conversations," Facebook said in a separate news post.

Notably, users who will be part of this test will be able to hide or report specific ads that they find inappropriate or intrusive.

Facebook has also revamped its News Feed to surface more relevant videos. With its new change, Facebook looks at "percent completion" to understand which videos were more compelling for the user. The social media company announced on Wednesday that it has modified its system for showing trending topics in order to better deliver news.