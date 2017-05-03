Facebook Messenger Now Rolling Out 'Instant Games' to All Users

Facebook on Tuesday announced that the company is rolling out Instant Games on Messenger to all of its 1.2 billion users and that it is introducing the new features that the social media networking giant previewed to developers at its F8 conference last month. The updated Instant Games on Messenger will be rolling out over the next few weeks worldwide for both Android and iOS mobile platforms.

The 'Rich gameplay features' that have been added to the Instant Games on Messenger include turn-based gameplay, inclusion of leaderboards and tournaments, and offer more customisable messages during play, as per the company. "Game bots help re-engage players by calling out new game options and encouraging competition with updates on the leaderboards," the company said in its news post.

Among the first games to receive the support for rich gameplay features is Zynga's Words With Friends. The game has already been made available as a "feature-rich, turn-based game right in Messenger." The company says turn-based gameplay has been the most requested feature by the users and finally it has introduced it to Instant Games on Messenger. On the other hand, Blackstorm's EverWing is among the first games to introduce Game bots on the platform.

"Depending on what device you use and where you are located, there are now up to 50 games titles available on Messenger, with more being introduced almost every week. We're also excited to be bringing the world's number 1 pool game - Miniclip's 8 Ball Pool - to Instant Games very soon," Facebook said.