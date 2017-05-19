Facebook Messenger Redesigns Home Screen to Improve Navigation

Facebook's standalone messaging app, Messenger, which is now being used by 1.2 billion monthly active users, is getting a new look with a focus to improve navigation.

David Marcus, Head of Messenger, announced the update on Thursday and stressed the focus is to "simplify navigation across Messenger." The new visual look will start rolling out worldwide on Android and iOS from this week.

The revamped home screen has been "organised" to keep the people and businesses you care about easily accessible while maintaining all popular features. One of the biggest refreshes is being given to the area along the top of the inbox, which will now show messages alongside who's active so that the user knows when to reach out quickly, and group conversations. To recall, Messenger earlier listed the Group conversation at the bottom.

The bottom bar, on the other hand, will include tabs for home screen, calls, camera button, search for People and play Games. The bottom tab will also add a new Discover tab as it starts rolling out. Messenger is also making things easier for its users in case they miss anything with a new red dot, which will be used as a visual clue.

"These changes are designed to make Messenger simpler for you - to help you get to your contacts quickly, jump into your conversations where you left off, start new chats, and stay up to date," said Marcus in a Facebook post.

Notably, this is the second big update to Messenger in a month as the company rolled out Instant Games on Messenger.