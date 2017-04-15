Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook M, the 'Perfect' Chatbot, in the Works to Take on Siri, Alexa: Report

 
15 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Facebook M, the 'Perfect' Chatbot, in the Works to Take on Siri, Alexa: Report

Facebook is quietly developing the most useful virtual assistant ever that may outshine Jarvis - the artificial intelligence (AI) assistant its CEO Mark Zuckerberg developed in 2016.

The company's experimental assistant - called Facebook M - is offered inside the company's Messenger app and shows the value of having a true digital butler in your pocket.

Instead of just retrieving simple pieces of information from databases, M can understand complex orders and take actions like booking theatre tickets or contacting companies for information, a report in MIT Technology Review said.

M works like Apple's AI assistant Siri. So when you fire a message to M, algorithms try to figure out what you want. But what makes M better than Siri is its ability return a meaningful answer.

When Siri cannot answer a question, it replies: "I'm sorry, I don't understand the question."

In the case of M, a human being invisibly takes over and responds to your request and it seems that the chatbot is answering your question.

Since this project was too expensive to scale to the 1.2 billion people who use Facebook Messenger, the company offered M to a few thousand users in 2015.

The human-algorithm move was intended to provide data that would let the algorithms learn to take over the work of their human "trainers".

"Everybody in this field is dreaming of creating the assistant that will finally be very, very, very smart," said Alex Lebrun, who started the project.

According to the company, the research project can be called successful, though M is still far from the point where it could be offered to the other 99.9 percent of Messenger users.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Facebook, Social, Apps, Messenger, Facebook Messenger, Facebook M
3D-Printed Patch Can Help Mend 'Broken' Hearts
ISRO to Launch South Asia Satellite on May 5; Pakistan Not on Board
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Facebook M, the 'Perfect' Chatbot, in the Works to Take on Siri, Alexa: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
TRENDING
  1. Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Launch Data Offers to Counter Reliance Jio Offer
  2. Reliance Jio Offers 1GB Data Per Day for 3 Months at Rs. 309
  3. Nokia 6 Reportedly Receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update
  4. WhatsApp Web Spotted With Message Revoke Feature
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ India Launch Set for Wednesday
  6. How to Check Your Jio Balance
  7. Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Last Date Extended to April 15
  8. Windows 10 Creators Update Will Reach 13 Smartphones, Microsoft Confirms
  9. NASA to Broadcast Live 360-Degree Video of Rocket Launch on Tuesday
  10. How to Enable and Use Game Mode on Windows 10
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.