Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Facebook Launches Video Apps for Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV

 
15 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Facebook Launches Video Apps for Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV

Facebook on Tuesday announced it was rolling out apps to allow people to view videos posted on the social network on connected televisions.

The new apps - for Apple TV, Amazon's Fire TV and Samsung Smart TV - will provide a more convenient way for users of the social network to view videos on a large screen.

The move could be a small step toward what some reports say is a more ambitious video plan by Facebook to compete with Google-owned YouTube or even with streaming services such as Netflix.

For now, the apps will simply make it easier to view and share user-generated video.

"Last year we rolled out the ability for you to stream videos from Facebook to your TV, and today's announcement expands this capability," said a blog post from product manager Dana Sittler and engineering manager Alex Li.

"With the app, you can watch videos shared by friends or pages you follow, top live videos from around the world, and recommended videos based on your interests."

Facebook said it expects the applications to roll our "soon" for users of Apple, Amazon and Samsung, with additional platforms likely to be added.

Facebook also said it was modifying video playback for users, with sound to play automatically unless users silence their devices.

Tags: Facebook, Facebook Video, Facebook Update, Apps, Entertainment, Social
Nokia 3310 Reboot Rumours, iPhone 8 Battery, and More: Your 360 Daily
ISRO's PSLV Rocket Lifts Off With Record 104 Satellites
Zen Admire SXY
Facebook Launches Video Apps for Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Admire Sxy
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 May Launch Alongside Nokia 3310 Refresh at MWC 2017
  2. ISRO's PSLV Rocket Lifts Off With Record 104 Satellites
  3. Nokia 6 Is Available in India but There's Nothing Official About It
  4. Exercising in Polluted Indian Cities May Do More Harm Than Good
  5. Paytm's The Great Apple Sale Has iPhone 7, MacBook Pro Cashback Offers
  6. Some Google Self-Driving Car Staff Quit Because They Were Paid Too Much
  7. WhatsApp May Soon Turn Status Into Snapchat Stories-Style Feature
  8. ISRO's Record Launch of 104 Satellites on Single Rocket Set for Today
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review
  10. Six WhatsApp Features You May Not Know About
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.