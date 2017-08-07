Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Groups App to Be Discontinued on September 1

 
07 August 2017
Facebook Groups App to Be Discontinued on September 1

Highlights

  • Facebook says it will be improving Groups experience in main app
  • The users' groups will remain unaffected despite discontinuation
  • The app is currently available on both Android and iOS

Facebook's standalone Groups app, meant for heavy users of its Groups feature, is not a very popular app and this is why it wouldn't come as a surprise to many that the social media company has finally decided to discontinue the app. On September 1, Facebook Groups app will be discontinued and the company will improve the Groups features within the main app itself.

While it is currently unclear how Facebook will be improving the Groups experience within the main app, starting next month, the Groups app will cease to exist, as pointed out in a report by Android Police. In its note to app users, Facebook said, "Thanks for using the Groups app. On September 1, this app will be going away so we can focus on improving groups experience in the main Facebook app."

Facebook further assured users that their groups are not going away and that they will still be able to access them from the main app. The company said that it is currently working towards making the Groups experience even better in the main app. While we will have to wait and see if the company will be able to keep the current app users happy with its addition to the main app, hopefully the company will be able to do so without affecting the user experience of the main Facebook app.

Currently, the Facebook Groups app is available on both Android and iOS.

Recently, Facebook surpassed Microsoft and Google's parent company Alphabet in terms of profit per employee for 2017. Facebook, as per a report by Recode, made $188,498 (roughly Rs. 1.2 crores) per employee.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Facebook Groups, Apps, Social, Google, Apple, Facebook
Google Pixel Leaked Renders Tip No Dual Cameras and 3.5mm Jack
