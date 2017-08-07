Facebook's standalone Groups app, meant for heavy users of its Groups feature, is not a very popular app and this is why it wouldn't come as a surprise to many that the social media company has finally decided to discontinue the app. On September 1, Facebook Groups app will be discontinued and the company will improve the Groups features within the main app itself.

While it is currently unclear how Facebook will be improving the Groups experience within the main app, starting next month, the Groups app will cease to exist, as pointed out in a report by Android Police. In its note to app users, Facebook said, "Thanks for using the Groups app. On September 1, this app will be going away so we can focus on improving groups experience in the main Facebook app."

Facebook further assured users that their groups are not going away and that they will still be able to access them from the main app. The company said that it is currently working towards making the Groups experience even better in the main app. While we will have to wait and see if the company will be able to keep the current app users happy with its addition to the main app, hopefully the company will be able to do so without affecting the user experience of the main Facebook app.

Currently, the Facebook Groups app is available on both Android and iOS.

