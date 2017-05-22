Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Rolls Out New 'Order Food' Feature for Mobile and Web

 
22 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Facebook Rolls Out New 'Order Food' Feature for Mobile and Web

Photo Credit: TechCrunch

Highlights

  • The feature is showing up for select people in US
  • It appears on web and the app as well
  • The 'Order Food' feature is powered by Delivery.com and Slice

Facebook is rolling out a new ordering food feature, in a bid to keep users hooked onto its app, and not stray off to another app for other tasks. The social media giant now has a new option on Web and mobile allowing users to order food online. This 'Order Food' feature is showing up for select users for now, and only users in America are set to get it first.

This new feature is possible due to Facebook's partnership with Delivery.com and Slice in the US, announced back in October. TechCrunch reports that the option shows up on Facebook's side bar or the app's main menu. By clicking on it, the Order Food option throws up all the supported restaurants. The restaurants are displayed with a featured image, rating, cuisine, and a price point. There's a Start Order button at the bottom of it, clicking on which will take you to the selected restaurant's page. It then shows you if the restaurant is open for delivery or pickup. You can then add delivery address or switch to pickup, whatever you prefer. Then from the menu, you select what you want to order, see how much delivery fee is levied, final amount to be paid, check your cart, choose mode of payment, and confirm the order.

The feature is fairly simple, and is self-explanatory, once you begin to use it. Once the order is confirmed, it gives you an average estimate time of delivery as well. Unfortunately, this feature could not be tested by us, as the option is only showing up for select users in US for now. There is no word on if Facebook plans to roll this service out to other countries. Food ordering services like Delivery.com and Slice will benefit heavily from this new feature, as it can reach out and tap into the large audience database of Facebook. Facebook confirmed the roll out of the new feature to TechCrunch.

From the user's point of view, it eliminates the need to open another app to order food, and can now do an additional task from Facebook itself. Ride sharing app Uber also tapped into the online food ordering market with UberEats, and has launched the service in India earlier this month. However, Facebook has made this feature available within its app, and hasn't launched a separate app like Uber.

Let us know if this feature is showing up for you, and whether it is working smoothly in the comments below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Facebook Order Food, Facebook, Order Food Feature, Facebook Online Ordering, Apps
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Hackers Said to Have Hit Russian Bank Customers, Planned More Raids
WannaCry Ransomware: Dangerous Strain Called 'EternalRocks' Found, Researchers Say
Facebook Rolls Out New 'Order Food' Feature for Mobile and Web
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celkon Diamond U
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Launch Offers in India Detailed Ahead of Tuesday Sale
  2. iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus Designs Tipped in Leaked Images
  3. Tejas Express With on Board Wi-Fi, Infotainment System Set to Flag Off
  4. Nubia N1 lite With Front Flash Launched in India at Rs. 6,999
  5. OnePlus 5 Dual Camera Setup Leaked in Images; Orientation Still a Mystery
  6. The Battle of the Flagship Smartphone Cameras
  7. Moto Z2 Play Packs 3000mAh Non-Removable Battery, Confirms Lenovo
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review: The Best Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000?
  9. NASA Plans Emergency Spacewalk on ISS to Replace Failed Computer
  10. Nokia 9 Live Images Leak, Snapdragon 835 SoC Rumoured
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.