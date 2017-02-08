Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Facebook Community Help Launched in India and 5 Other Countries, Lets People Help One Another

 
08 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Facebook Community Help Launched in India and 5 Other Countries, Lets People Help One Another

Highlights

  • Community Help resides within Safety Check feature
  • The feature allows you to sift through varied helpers nearby
  • It gets activated only in the time of crisis

After first introducing it in November last year, Facebook has now launched a new feature within Safety Check to better help people in times of emergency and crisis. Called Community Help and it allows victims to find for help nearby from all those who are willing. This feature has been rolled out to Indian users, and will be available for natural and accidental disasters.

To recall, Facebook had alongside the November announcement also revamped Safety Check itself. While initially only Facebook could activate the feature, users now have the power. Facebook explains that global crisis reporting agencies NC4 and iJET International will alert it that an incident has occurred and give it a title, and then it begins monitoring for posts about the incident in the area. If a lot of people are talking about the incident, they may be prompted to mark themselves safe, and invite others to do the same.

Getting back to Community Help. So now, when Safety Check is activated, and users are marking themselves as safe, they will now also see a new button called 'Find Help'. This button opens a new page where you can find help nearby within your community. Categories include things like food, water, shelter, transportation, baby supplies, equipment, toiletries, and a variety of other relief supplies and services that we learned are important for people in the recovery period after a crisis.

Alternatively, users can also give help to users in need by posting services on Community Help. "Since the feature is within Safety Check, it means all the people that are coming to Safety Check through notifications and friend invites can now access this feature without having to create separate groups or documents," Facebook's Social Good product designer, Preethi Chethan explains in a medium post.

People who post services on Community Help can also close out their requests or offers for help when they wish to. This helps in keeping the Community Help section stay relevant and updated. Furthermore, all posts have a 'message' button that links to Messenger or you can comment on a post that sends a notification to the person who posted.

Apart from India, Facebook is first rolling it out the feature in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Saudi Arabia to test the waters for the first couple of weeks. Also, Community Help will be available initially only during natural and accidental incidents, such as an earthquake or building fire. Facebook looks to eventually make it available for all countries and additional types of incidents.

Tags: Facebook, Facebook Community Help, Apps, Social, Safety Check, Communnity Help
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

For Honor Has an Early Release Date in Turkey; Other Countries to Follow?
Fire at Samsung SDI Factory; Faulty Batteries Blamed
Ziox Astra Zing+
Facebook Community Help Launched in India and 5 Other Countries, Lets People Help One Another
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Ziox Astra Zing+
TRENDING
  1. Nokia P1 Rumour Roundup: Price, Specifications, and More
  2. Seven Ways That iPhones Are Better Than Android Mobiles
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Unveiled With Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4100mAh Battery
  4. Government Has Received Over 1,300 Complaints Against E-Commerce Firms
  5. How to Join or Leave WhatsApp Beta Test on Android
  6. Apple Tipped to Start iPhone 8 Production Early to Meet Demand
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Set to Launch Today
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Honor 6X: Which One Should You Buy?
  9. Moto G5 Plus Leaked Live Image Hints at 5.2-inch Display and More
  10. Google Pixel's Audio Distortion Issue Fixed with February Security Update
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.