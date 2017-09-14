Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Testing Bonfire, a New Video Chat App

 
14 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Facebook Testing Bonfire, a New Video Chat App

Highlights

  • Facebook is testing a new video chat app called Bonfire
  • The company may use Bonfire to rival Houseparty app
  • Houseparty co-founder took a jab at Facebook

Facebook has confirmed that it is testing a new video chat app called Bonfire, said to rival Houseparty, in Denmark. Bonfire is aimed at millennials and offers Snapchat-like filters, according to screenshots of the app that have emerged. The company didn't say whether it had any plans to make Bonfire available in more markets. Development of the app was first reported back in July.

News outlet The Next Web spotted the app in Denmark's App Store and played with it. Bonfire, which has a tagline "Your friends, your fire," allows users to chat with multiple people on Facebook at once via Live Video. The features are very similar to Houseparty, an app that is popular among millennials. The co-founder of Houseparty took a jab at Facebook after learning the news.

According to some users, some of the features of Bonfire could also be used with Facebook Messenger app. Facebook started to explore the idea of Bonfire earlier this year. According to a report on Recode in March, Facebook was circulating a survey to ask users about their experience with using Houseparty.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Facebook has a tool that tracks which new apps are gaining ground among customers. The company executives then start exploring ways to bring similar features in their own apps.

For Facebook, which is seeing drop in engagement from users, especially the young audience, being able to cater to that user base is important. The company has already seen Snapchat become much more popular among millennials. According to Houseparty, it already has over 20 million users who have participated in more than 500 million group video calls. The Verge reported in July that Facebook demonstrated the app to employees. At the time, the company had planned to release it by the end of the year.

In a statement to The Next Web, Facebook confirmed the existence of Bonfire. It said, "We are interested in how everyone uses technology and how we can build great experiences for them. We’re running a very small test in Denmark of an app we call Bonfire. We have nothing further to share at this time."

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Facebook, Houseparty, Bonefire, Social, Apps, Snapchat
EU Set to Demand Internet Firms Act Faster to Remove Illegal Content
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Facebook Testing Bonfire, a New Video Chat App
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Top 5 Gaming Laptops
TRENDING
  1. iPhone X Puts Exclamation Point on Apple's Pricing Strategy
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Dates Announced
  3. Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro Launched in India
  4. iPhone X Is 39 Percent More Expensive to Buy in India Than the US
  5. Yu Yureka 2 With 16-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 625 Launched in India
  6. Kaspersky Software Banned for US Government Use
  7. iPhone 8 Price in India, WhatsApp Co-Founder Quits & More: 360 Daily
  8. Nokia 9 Appears Running Android Oreo in Geekbench Benchmark Listing
  9. iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  10. LG V30, V30+ Price Revealed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.