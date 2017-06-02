Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Albums Revamped, Now Let You Collaborate, Add Check-Ins and Posts

 
02 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Facebook Albums Revamped, Now Let You Collaborate, Add Check-Ins and Posts

Photo Credit: TechCrunch

Highlights

  • The ability has been rolled out to web and Android users
  • iOS users will get it soon
  • The update lets you add posts and check-ins to albums

Facebook is updating its albums with new features and abilities to make it more interactive and a richer source to go down memory lane. Now, in addition to adding photos and videos to albums, you can now also add status updates, posts, and check-ins for a fuller nostalgic experience when you come back to visit the album a while later.

Essentially, Facebook Albums have gained the ability to store status updates, posts, and check-ins as well, in addition to photos and albums. So, for example, if you’re making a new album for your trip to China, you can add your check-ins, posts, and status updates while travelling in the album as well. This makes your album a sort of a scrapbook to look back on.

You can also invite friends to add photos and updates to the album by switching on a toggle button, and inviting friends while making the album. This will allow them to add photos, videos, and posts to the same album for a collaborative effort of creating and keeping a memory stored online forever.

The update is rolling out to Android and Web starting today, and is coming soon to iOS users as well, reports CNET. The report also shared all the features coming with the albums update (courtesy a Facebook representative), and another new feature listed was called Featured Albums. Facebook now has an option to let people showcase their favourite albums right on their Profile, if they want to.

There’s also an option to turn on notifications by following a friend’s specific album. This enables you to be notified every time your friend updates the album in the future. “Never fear you are missing an update on your friend's new puppy. You can follow their album, and see all new updates to that album in your News Feed. Remember that notifications for specific albums can always be turned on/off,” Facebook explains.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Facebook, Facebook Albums, Facebook Albums Update
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

LG Pay Mobile Payments Service Launched in South Korea, G6 to Get Support First
Facebook Albums Revamped, Now Let You Collaborate, Add Check-Ins and Posts
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo f1s
TRENDING
  1. Microsoft's Bing to Offer Easy Access to CBSE Class X Results
  2. Nubia Z17 With 8GB RAM and Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ Launched
  3. OnePlus 5 Teased to Be More Compact Than 3T, Pricing Information Tipped
  4. Yu Yureka Black vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Moto G5 vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A to Go Up for Pre Orders in India Today
  6. Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus Now Available via Offline Retailers in India
  7. Moto C With 4G VoLTE Support, 2350mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 Confirmed to Receive Android O Update
  9. OnePlus 5 to Be 'Slimmest Flagship', June 15 Launch Date Leaked Again
  10. Yu Yureka Black With 4G VoLTE Support, Front Flash Launched at Rs. 8,999
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.