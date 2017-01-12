Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Facebook Acknowledges Battery Drain Issue on Main App and Messenger; Says Fix Already Available

 
12 January 2017
Facebook Acknowledges Battery Drain Issue on Main App and Messenger; Says Fix Already Available

Highlights

  • Facebook claims that the battery drain issue was fixed
  • Those experiencing the issue can restart the apps
  • Facebook says the issue was fixed server-side

Facebook and the social giant's standalone Messenger app are well known for causing battery drains on both iOS and Android devices. Both the apps from Facebook have been once again alleged by several users to mysteriously consume a lot of battery life. The social platform has however acknowledged the issues and assures that they are fixed.

Some of the users on Twitter claimed that the Facebook app consumed over 1 percent battery every minute when it was in use. David Marcus, Head of Messenger at Facebook, replying to a Twitter user's query claimed that the "issue was isolated and fixed server side." Marcus further added that users experiencing battery drain can restart the respective apps. "If you restart Messenger the problem should be gone now," he added in a tweet.

While it isn't clear whether the issue has been fixed or not but some Twitter users complaining about battery drain did confirm that the restart fixed the issue. One of the users shared screenshot from battery setting showing that Facebook and Messenger apps were not draining the smartphone battery.

If you are experiencing battery drain then you can restart the Messenger or Facebook apps to see if the issue has been fixed.

Facebook last month revamped its Messenger app's design with more camera-focused and new features like 3D masks and text-based artwork suggestions. The company later also added the group video calls feature to the Messenger app.

Tags: Apps, Social, Facebook, Messenger
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360.

