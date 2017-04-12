Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Dropbox for Android Gets Doc Scanner Feature; Dropbox Paper Gets Offline Mode

 
12 April 2017
Dropbox for Android Gets Doc Scanner Feature; Dropbox Paper Gets Offline Mode

Highlights

  • Dropbox Business users can search for keywords inside scans
  • The iOS version already had doc scanner feature
  • Dropbox Paper app has now received an offline mode

Dropbox for Android has finally received the doc scanner feature, which allows users to scan their printed or handwritten documents right from within the app. While iOS received this feature long back, Android users will finally be able to make use of the feature, which can serve to save time as well as provide convenience.

"Plus, you can crop or rotate your scans to capture exactly the right image, and even scan multiple pages into a single PDF. In addition to these standard features, Dropbox Business teams have the added benefit of searching for keywords inside their scans," Alexander Embiricos, product manager at Dropbox, said in a blog post.

Notably, users of Dropbox Business will get the added benefit of searching for keywords inside their scans, thanks to optical character recognition (OCR) technology, as pointed out by VentureBeat.

Apart from the addition of the scanner to Dropbox for Android, Embiricos also announced that the company has added an offline mode to its Dropbox Paper app on both Android and iOS. "Even if you lose your Internet connection, you can continue to create new docs, or access, edit, and comment on your favourite and recent docs. And once you're back online, your changes get synced so you have a smooth, seamless experience when you're working on the go," he said.

Notably, with the update, Dropbox Paper now supports up to 20 languages on both mobile platforms. For multinational businesses, this expanded support might prove to be crucial.

