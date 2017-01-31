Cleartrip Now Lets Users Book an Uber Through the App

Online travel and activities platform Cleartrip on Tuesday said it has partnered with global ride sharing company Uber to integrate the latter's application program interface (API). Users will now get contextual local activity suggestions along with ride requests.

The integration will offer seamless Uber ride requests on the Cleartrip platform, a release issued in Mumbai said.

After this integration Uber riders can now discover and book local experiences in their cities.

"We are excited to enable a new channel for our product suite through this partnership with Uber. We are sure this will increase the discoverability of our Local product. We have always innovated on customer experience and this will further the cause by taking the local activity right to the users when they most likely need one," Cleartrip Chief Marketing Officer Subramanya Sharma said.

Cleartrip Local currently has over 15,000 activities in over 200 categories in more than 50 cities. The service had been launched as Cleartrip Activities back in 2015, and at launch Cleartrip had aggregated over 2,000 activities over 30 cities, spanning metros, and tourist destinations. Activities include culinary classes, food walks, segway tours, luxury bike rentals, yachting, adventure, go karting, photography trails, hiking, kids, day outings, dance, night treks, and more.

Written with inputs from PTI