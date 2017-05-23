Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Clash of Clans Update Brings New Abilities, Buildings, Troops, and More

 
23 May 2017
Highlights

  • Supercell has released a major update for Clash of Clans
  • It brings a number of new features like buildings, troops, etc.
  • The update is available in Android and iOS platforms

The blockbuster online strategy video game Clash of Clans has received a significant update (version 9.24.1) that brings a number of new features like new buildings, new power abilities, new battle modes, troops, and game mechanics. The parent company Supercell announced that the new features are currently available with the update on both Android and iOS platforms.

Coming to the new features, Supercell has added 'The Archer Tower's' switch toggles between fast attack or long range and 'The Multi Mortar's' multi-barreled attack while attacking on buildings. In addition, you will now see new designs for the buildings: Crusher, Push Trap, Gem Mine, and Clock Tower. There are even new abilities like 'Sneaky Archer' and 'Boxer Giant' for the upgraded troops inside your kingdom. New abilities will be enabled for new troops that have come with this update - 'Bomber' and 'Cannon Cart'.

The Clash of Clans players will also be delighted to see a new hero arriving with the new update. Called the 'Master Builder', this new hero will join your ongoing fight after getting unlocked at 'Builder Hall 5'. It comes with the 'Electric Hammer' ability to counter the enemies.

Another major new feature Clash of Clans is getting is the arrival of a new battle mode - Versus Battle. This new battle style lets the player take on opponents in a head-to-head attacking competition. Similar to Clan Wars, both competitors attack one another and the best attack wins the prize. However, the resources used while fighting won't be lost if you are making a defense.

Other additional updates include new game mechanics, new set of skills, and other nifty power-up buttons. You can read the entire changelog of the Clash of Clans version 9.24.1. As we said, you can head to the respective app marketplaces of your platform to download the update.

Tags: Supercell, Clash of Clans, Apps, Gaming, Clash of Clans Update, Android iOS
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

