Online learning platform Byju's on Monday announced it has acquired TutorVista and Edurite from Pearson Education. The move is focused on expanding international reach and creating a diverse product portfolio.

"This partnership will enhance our product offerings and give us access in some of the new markets when we launch our international products. We are excited to work with the talented and experienced team who will come onboard as a part of this acquisition... With increased brand awareness, our core offering - Byju's The Learning App has witnessed massive adoption amongst students across grades (classes 4-12). We strongly believe that a product like ours can change the way students learn all across the world. Today, with a wider bandwidth, we have started creating similar products for the international markets that further boost our reach as well as product portfolio," said Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, Byju's, in a statement.

TutorVista is an online tutoring brands catering to school and college students in the US.

"Edurite and TutorVista are pioneer brands in their respective spaces and enjoy great customer goodwill. We are pleased that a leading online education company in India sees value in the Edurite and TutorVista businesses, brands and employees. We hope that the businesses and employees thrive under the new ownership and wish them all the very best," said Deepak Mehrotra, Managing Director, Pearson India.

With eight million users and 400,000 annual paid subscribers, Byju's is a popular learning app among students in classes 4-12.