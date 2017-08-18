State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Thursday launched a mobile wallet that would enable its existing 100 million customers to make bill payments and transact on e-commerce platforms.

The wallet has been developed and issued by MobiKwik on behalf of BSNL.

"With this co-branded wallet, the ease of payment will be extended to all the customers while equally strengthening financial inclusion in the rural hinterlands, which often get neglected. Going digital is the need of an hour for both urban and rural areas, and this partnership is definitely a step in right direction," said Communications Minister Manoj Sinha.

The wallet app enables fast online recharges, bill payments, shopping and bus booking, among many other activities.

"Through this strategic partnership between BSNL and MobiKwik, we are taking another important milestone in achieving PM Modi's vision of enabling and making India a less-cash society based on his grand vision of digital India. We at BSNL are proud to be part of this programme and will ensure that all our 100 million BSNL customers will be able to seamlessly and conveniently transact and pay mobile and other financial payments through the co-branded MobiKwik wallet," said Anupam Srivastava, Chairman cum Managing Director, BSNL.

"BSNL wallet will enable masses in paying bills, recharging their phone connections and paying for their daily purchases, within seconds," said Bipin Preet Singh, founder and CEO, MobiKwik.