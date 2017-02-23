BSES Offers Cashback on Bill Payments via MobiKwik, Paytm, and PhonePe

In a move to encourage digital payments of electricity bills on time, BSES, one of the two power distribution companies (discoms) in Delhi, on Wednesday announced a cashback scheme valid till March-end by which consumers stand to benefit by up to Rs. 200 if they pay their bills a week before the due date.

"All customers have to do is pay the bills 7 days before the due-date through the websites / apps of Paytm, MobiKwik and PhonePe," a BSES statement in New Delhi said.

Customers of both BSES discoms in the national capital - BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) - are eligible for the offer and can make their payments through various options

"Apart from e-wallets, consumers can pay their electricity bills conveniently at over 4,000 locations, through a wide spectrum of options, including BSES drop boxes, credit and debit cards, net banking, auto debit, neighbourhood Easy Bill, Money N Mobile and Oxigen outlets, ITZ Cash Cards, bill payment kiosks, cheque in mail facility and RTGS / NEFT through banks for key consumers," a BSES spokesperson said.

"Consumers with the due date of their electricity bill in April 2017 are also eligible to participate, provided they pay their bill by March 31, 2017," the spokesperson added.

While the Mobikwik scheme, which offers cash back of Rs. 150, is currently on, the PhonePe facility offering Rs. 100 has started from Wednesday, and the one through Paytm, with cash back of Rs. 200, will begin from February 25, BSES said.

The discom said the facility is easy to use with the customer required to "click on the 'electricity bill payment' option on e-wallet's App/Website."

"We have created a plethora of payment options so that it is completely hassle-free and very convenient for BSES consumers to pay their bills," the spokesperson said.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360