Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Brain Training App Said to Improve Memory in People With Cognitive Decline

 
03 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Brain Training App Said to Improve Memory in People With Cognitive Decline

Highlights

  • The game has been shown to improve the memory of patients
  • Patients had around a 40 percent improvement in their memory scores
  • Patients who played it retained more complex visual information

A brain training computer game developed by British neuroscientists has been shown to improve the memory of patients in the very earliest stages of dementia and could help such patients avert some symptoms of cognitive decline.

Researchers who developed the "game show"-like app and tested its effects on cognition and motivation in a small trial found that patients who played the game over a period of a month had around a 40 percent improvement in their memory scores.

"We hope to extend these findings in future studies of healthy ageing and mild Alzheimer's disease," said George Savulich, who led the study at Cambridge University.

Dementia is a huge global health problem. The World Health Organization says some 47.5 million people had dementia in 2015, and that number is rising rapidly as life expectancy increases and societies age.

The condition is incurable and there are few drugs that can alleviate the symptoms - which include declining memory, thinking, behaviour, navigational and spatial skills and the gradual loss of ability to perform everyday tasks.

New App to Help Improve Lives of Dementia Patients

Publishing his results in the International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology, Savulich said that as well as improving their memory scores in the game, patients who played it retained more complex visual information than those who didn't.

Independent experts said the study's findings were encouraging, but that the app needed be tested against other forms of brain training in trials involving more people.

"While this type of brain training will not ultimately be able to prevent or cure memory diseases like dementia, (it is) a promising way to improve early memory symptoms of the disease," said Tara Spires-Jones of the University of Edinburgh.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Brain Training App, Apps, Cambridge University, Science, Dementia, Memory
OnePlus 5 Doesn't Adjust Stereo Audio Recording Channels, Users Report
Brain Training App Said to Improve Memory in People With Cognitive Decline
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

GST Sale
TRENDING
  1. GST Effect: Apple India Slashes Prices of iPhone and Other Products
  2. Moto E4 Reportedly Goes on Sale in India; Moto E4 Plus Coming Soon
  3. Nokia 3 Now Online, GST Effect, OnePlus 5's Woes, and More News This Week
  4. Jio Effect? BSNL Offers 'Additional Free Data' to Postpaid Subscribers
  5. WhatsApp Beta Gets Emoji Search, Video Streaming Comes to iPhones
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale Is Coming to India for the First Time
  7. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 Android Smartphones Launched in India
  8. Sharp Launches Android One Phone With a 3900mAh Battery
  9. How to Link the Aadhaar and PAN Card by SMS
  10. Airtel Monsoon Surprise Offer Now Live: How to Get 30GB of Free 4G Data
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.