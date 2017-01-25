Box Notes Revamped, New Standalone Desktop App Introduced

Box, the online-based file sharing and content management service, has announced a major revamp to its productivity tool, Box Notes. The company has also introduced an all-new standalone Box Notes app for Web and desktop.

The new Box Notes makes real-time collaboration easier than ever, the company says, and will be available to customers starting Tuesday for no additional fee. The offline experience will be available later this year. Box claims that almost 40 percent of the Fortune 500 companies are already using Box Notes. The productivity tool offers full encryption to the content in transit and at rest.

The all new version of Box Notes includes a revamped experience on the browser. A new sidebar has been added that will allow users to create new notes, access recently edited notes and bookmark favourite notes, all in one place. Box Notes has also simplified the layout and navigation, while has added 19 keyboard shortcuts to help users get what they need. "The more you work in Box Notes, the more it develops into a space of truly valuable knowledge - thoughts, ideas, summaries, records. But knowledge is only useful if you can find it when you need it," said the company in a press statement. The all-new desktop app for Mac and Windows brings access to all notes directly from desktop without the need to open a Web browser. The desktop app will also let users work on the document in real-time.

Announcing the all-new Box Notes, Aaron Levie, Co-founder and CEO, Box said, "Box is where all of your work comes together, and collaborating in real-time is an essential part of the way organizations work today. The all new Box Notes makes it incredibly easy to capture ideas, take notes and share information while also benefitting from Box's enterprise-grade compliance, security, and data residency features."

For those unaware, Box Notes includes organisational tools like ability to create tables, checklists and numbering, as well as collaboration features like annotations, and the ability to see who is viewing or editing a note in real-time. Box Notes is built on the Box's enterprise content platform.