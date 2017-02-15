Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
BlackBerry's Notable App for Android Lets You Edit and Share Screenshots

 
15 February 2017
BlackBerry's Notable App for Android Lets You Edit and Share Screenshots

Highlights

  • Notable is a screen capture and markup app for Android
  • The app is part of BlackBerry's Hub+ Suite
  • It is available for BlackBerry devices including Priv, DTEK50, DTEK60

BlackBerry is trying hard to stay relevant in today's mobile hungry and social networking world. Even popular messaging apps like WhatsApp try to reinvent themselves from time to time to keep up with the likes of Snapchat and Instagram. Just a few months ago, WhatsApp introduced the ability to draw and write on photos and now BlackBerry has launched its own doodle app, called Notable.

Notable for Android lets you capture screenshots and proceed to add text and doodles to it all in a single app. Screen-capture can be triggered from the device's convenience key, or via swipe gesture, or by tapping a dedicated screen-capture notification from the notification tray, according to BlackBerry's blog post.

The screenshot can then be edited using markup tools, which lets the user add text or create doodles or add stickers. Once the content is ready, you can share the image to messaging apps like BBM or send it to apps like Evernote or OneNote. The 'Quick Share' action in Notable lets you quickly share the content with a favourite app.

Notable can also be used to make notes, marking locations on a map. and adding visual communications to documents, IMs, and webpages.

Additionally, the Notable for Android app lets you create content from scratch by providing a blank canvas, adding images from your gallery or taking a photo from your camera.

The Notable app is currently available for BlackBerry devices including Priv, DTEK50 and DTEK60 and can be downloaded from the Google Play. The app will also be accessible to other non-BlackBerry Android devices via the BlackBerry Hub+ app suite at some point in the future.

Sanket Vijayasarathy

Zen Admire SXY
BlackBerry's Notable App for Android Lets You Edit and Share Screenshots
 
 

Zen Admire Sxy
