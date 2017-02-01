Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
BlackBerry Updates AtHoc Crisis Communication Software

 
01 February 2017
BlackBerry Updates AtHoc Crisis Communication Software

Canadian smartphone maker BlackBerry on Wednesday updated its crisis communication platform AtHoc with enhanced mobile alert functionality, upgraded map-based experiences for emergency operators and other performance improvements.

AtHoc enables organisations to communicate with people through numerous devices and empowers those to create their own permission-based network to establish interoperable communication with other organisations in the community.

"By automating this process and reducing the burden of translations, we are helping organisations reach personnel quickly during a crisis, without language becoming a barrier when response time is critical," said Oded Shekel, Vice President of Product Management at BlackBerry AtHoc, in a statement.

AtHoc now delivers up to 50 percent faster page loads in the product areas used most often, taking less time to start communication during a crisis to keep people and organisations safe.

New custom map layering makes targeting users faster for global organisations and includes native language support for international customers that leads to improved safety during a crisis.

