BHIM App Registration Has Crossed 14 Million, Says IT Minister

 
10 February 2017
BHIM App Registration Has Crossed 14 Million, Says IT Minister

The recently launched Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app has seen more than 140 lakh registration, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in New Delhi on Friday.

"The recently launched BHIM app by the government of India will unleash the power of mobile phones for digital payments and financial inclusion. So far, over 140 lakh people have adopted the BHIM app," Prasad said.

He added that the government will launch two new schemes to promote the usage of BHIM - Referral Bonus Scheme for individuals and a Cashback Scheme for merchants.

Aadhaar Pay, a merchant version of Aadhaar Enabled Payment System, will also be launched shortly. This will be specifically beneficial for those who do not have debit cards, mobile wallets and mobile phones.

BHIM App May Become Most Successful Branded Software Product: Minister

"Digital economy aims for speed, accountability and transparency. We are also creating an eco-system to make India a global hub for electronics manufacturing," the minister said, adding: "Over 250 investment proposals for electronics manufacturing have been received in the last two years, totalling an investment of Rs. 1.26 lakh crores."

BHIM App Registration Has Crossed 14 Million, Says IT Minister
 
 

