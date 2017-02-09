Minister of State for Law and IT PP Chaudhary today said that government's digital payment application BHIM may take lead among the most successful branded software products in the country.

"BHIM digital payments app, which is reported as top trending app in terms of downloads across a range of platforms by the users, with updated version of BHIM scheduled regularly, it might emerge first among the most successful Branded software products from India," Chaudhary said at Convergence India 2017.

He was talking about efforts being made by government to spread digital technology in various walks of life.

Chaudhary said post-demonetisation, since November 8, 2016, the UPI, USSD, AEPS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) and RuPay Card transactions etc, have shown exponential growth and registered multi-digit growth figures in percentage.

"A Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) working under my ministry on a 24x7 basis is already in place to ensure that digital data and transactions are safe and secure, Chaudhary said.

He said that apart from developing digital infrastructure and products, it is also of utmost importance that the people are made aware not only about such products and services but also about the benefits that accrue due to their usage.

Chaudhary said it is time that the private sector also comes forward in a big way to contribute in the efforts of the government by developing applications and products utilising this digital infrastructure and platforms.

Department of Science and Technology Secretary Ashutosh Sharma said that his department is bullish on innovations.

"DST runs 100 incubator programmes across the country, incubating 2000 startups and we plan to increase that to 5000 in the next three years. A new programme NIDHI (National Initiative for Development and Harnessing Innovations), has been launched which offers seed funding of Rs. 1 crores," Sharma said.