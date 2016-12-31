Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a UPI (United Payments Interface) based app called BHIM, short for Bharat Interface for Money. The BHIM app is a straightforward UPI app, which would allow anyone to make simple digital payments directly from their bank account, and it is now available for download.

The UPI-based BHIM app allows anyone to pay or receive money through online banking, unlike a wallet where you have to first load the money before you can use it.

"Be it a smartphone or feature phone of Rs 1,000-1,200, BHIM app can be used. There is no need to have Internet connectivity," says PM Modi. "One only needs a thumb. There was a time when an illiterate was called 'angutha chchap'. Now, time has changed. Your thumb is your bank now. It has become your identity now."

Let's take a closer look at everything you need to know about the BHIM app.

BHIM app explained in 10 points

With the BHIM app, anyone can send or request money through the app to make a digital payment. The app is linked to your bank account, so you don't have to load money in it unlike a wallet, and a merchant does not have to worry about transferring the money back to their bank account.

How to download BHIMP app?

Download the BHIM app by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Google Play to start using the free Android app.

How to download BHIM app for iPhone?

BHIM app is presently now available on Android and will come to iPhone 'soon'.

How do I use BHIM app?

After you download the BHIM app, you'll have to register your bank account through the app, and set a UPI PIN. Your mobile number is your payment address, and you can start transacting. Through the app, you can send or receive money to a phone number, check balance, or scan a QR code to make a payment without sharing a phone number.

Using the BHIM app, money can also be sent to non-UPI banks through IFSC, like you do with normal net banking.

Does the BHIM app work on feature phones?

Apart from the Android app, the interface behind the BHIM app can be accessed using USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) from feature phones - you will need to dial *99# to access it. With this method, an Internet connection will not be required to use the core functionality behind the BHIM app.

What banks support the BHIM app?

All the major banks are supported by the BHIM app - as long as the bank supports UPI, you will be able to access your money through the BHIM app.

Allahabad Bank

Andhra Bank

Axis Bank

Bank of Baroda

Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Canara Bank

Catholic Syrian Bank

Central Bank of India

DCB Bank

Dena Bank

Federal Bank

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

IDBI Bank

IDFC Bank

Indian Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

IndusInd Bank

Karnataka Bank

Karur Vysya Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Oriental Bank of Commerce

Punjab National Bank

RBL Bank

South Indian Bank

Standard Chartered Bank

State Bank of India

Syndicate Bank

Union Bank of India

United Bank of India

Vijaya Bank

The list of banks supported by the BHIM app is as follows:

What are the BHIM app transaction limits?

There is a maximum of Rs. 10,000 per transaction permitted, and Rs. 20,000 within 24 hours.