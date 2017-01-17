Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Baidu Names Former Microsoft Executive as COO in Artificial Intelligence Push

 
17 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Baidu Names Former Microsoft Executive as COO in Artificial Intelligence Push

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.

Baidu has been refocusing its business strategy after the introduction of new advertising regulations, aimed at medical advertising in particular, led to a 16 percent drop in ad customers during quarter ended in September.

Qi Lu, who was an executive vice president at Microsoft and headed its unit in charge of Office, Bing and Skype until last September, will help develop artificial intelligence as a key strategic focus for Baidu over the next decade.

"Dr. Lu possesses a wealth of leadership and management experience, and is a leading authority in the area of artificial intelligence," Baidu Chief Executive Robin Li in a statement.

The company launched a $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,362 crores) fund in October to focus on artificial intelligence, augmented reality and deep learning, followed by a $3 billion fund announced in September to target mid and late stage start-ups.

In 2014 Baidu appointed another former Microsoft executive, Zhang Ya-Qin, as president, overseeing emerging business. Zhang will report directly to Lu under the new arrangement.

Baidu, which is expected to report full-year earnings next month, has forecast a 4.6 percent dip in revenue in the quarter ending in December.

© Thomson Reuters 2016

Tags: Baidu, Qi Lu, Microsoft, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Apps, Internet
Atari Set to Get Into Wearable Business With Gameband on February 1
Micromax Bolt Q381
Baidu Names Former Microsoft Executive as COO in Artificial Intelligence Push
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Bolt Q381
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 India Launch Confirmed for January 19
  2. Amazon Great Indian Sale Returns, 3-Day Festival Begins Friday
  3. Flipkart Teases the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 as Its Exclusive
  4. Gene Cernan, Last Astronaut to Walk on the Moon, Dies at 82
  5. 7 Smartphones Expected to Launch at MWC 2017
  6. Reliance Jio Broadband Being Tested: What You Need to Know
  7. Lenovo Z2 Plus Gets a Price Cut in India
  8. Snapdeal Details Launch Offers for Google Pixel, Pixel XL Smartphones
  9. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  10. Redmi Note 4 India Launch Date, Flipkart's iPhone Deals, More: 360 Daily
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.