Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple's Cookie-Blocking Plan for Safari Browser Criticised by Advertisers

 
15 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Apple's Cookie-Blocking Plan for Safari Browser Criticised by Advertisers

Major advertising groups in the US have criticised Apple's plan to integrate a cookie-blocking technology into the new version of its Web browser Safari.

According to a report in adweek.com on Friday, six trade groups that include the Interactive Advertising Bureau, American Advertising Federation and the Association of National Advertisers have written an open letter to Apple which plans to release a feature called "Intelligent Tracking Prevention" that will limit how advertisers can track users by putting in place a 24-hour limit on ad retargeting.

"Apple's unilateral and heavy-handed approach is bad for consumer choice and bad for the ad-supported online content and services consumers love," the letter read, a copy of which is with Adweek.

"Blocking cookies in this manner will drive a wedge between brands and their customers, and it will make advertising more generic and less timely and useful. Put simply, machine-driven cookie choices do not represent user choice; they represent browser-manufacturer choice," it read.

Apple was yet to respond to the open letter.

"We are deeply concerned about the Safari 11 browser update that Apple plans to release, as it overrides and replaces existing user-controlled cookie preferences with Apple's own set of opaque and arbitrary standards for cookie handling," the letter further read.

Not just Apple but Google is also testing an ad blocker within Chrome that could come into use by next year, the report said.

"We strongly encourage Apple to rethink its plan to impose its own cookie standards and risk disrupting the valuable digital advertising ecosystem that funds much of today's digital content and services," the letter read.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Apple, Safari, Apple Advertisers, Advertising, Apps
Moto G5S Plus and Moto G5S Review
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Apple's Cookie-Blocking Plan for Safari Browser Criticised by Advertisers
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Top 5 Gaming Laptops
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition With 23-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Moto G5S Plus and Moto G5S Review
  3. Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus Won't Receive Android 8.0 Oreo
  4. iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Pre-Orders Now Live With Carrier Offers in the US
  5. iPhone X's Face ID Will Only Allow One Face to Be Registered
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Dates Announced
  7. Google Says It Will Launch New Smartphones on October 4
  8. Nokia 2 Press Renders Leak, May Be Launched on October 5
  9. iPhone X Price in India Is 39 Percent Higher Than in the US
  10. Vivo V7+ With 24-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.