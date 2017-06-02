Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Swift Playgrounds Educational Coding App Expands to Robots, Drones, and More

 
02 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Apple Swift Playgrounds Educational Coding App Expands to Robots, Drones, and More

Highlights

  • Swift Playgrounds to offer new way to learn to code using robots, drones
  • It is an intuitive programming language for building apps
  • The Swift Playgrounds 1.5 update will be available from June 5

Tech giant Apple has announced that Swift Playgrounds, its educational coding app for iPad, will now offer a new way to learn to code using robots, drones and musical instruments.

Swift Playgrounds is great for students and beginners learning to code with Swift, Apple's intuitive programming language for building apps.

"More than one million kids and adults from around the world are already using Swift Playgrounds to learn the fundamentals of coding with Swift in a fun and interactive way," said Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering.

"Now they can instantly see the code they create and directly control their favourite robots, drones and instruments through Swift Playgrounds. It's an incredibly exciting and powerful way to learn," added Federighi.

Apple is working with leading device makers to make it easy to connect to Bluetooth-enabled robots within the Swift Playgrounds app, allowing kids to programme and control popular devices, including LEGO MINDSTORMS EV3, Sphero SPRK+, Parrot drones and more.

The Swift Playgrounds 1.5 update will be available as a free download on the App Store starting from June 5.

Swift Playgrounds is compatible with all iPad Air and iPad Pro models and iPad mini 2 and later running iOS 10 or even later versions.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Apple, Swift Playgrounds, Apps, Robot, Drones
Net Neutrality Fight May Already Be Over, According to These US Tech Chiefs
Apple Swift Playgrounds Educational Coding App Expands to Robots, Drones, and More
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best Deals
TRENDING
  1. Nubia Z17 With 8GB RAM and Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ Launched
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A to Go Up for Pre Orders in India Today
  3. Yu Yureka Black With 4G VoLTE Support, Front Flash Launched at Rs. 8,999
  4. OnePlus 5 Teased to Be More Compact Than 3T, Pricing Information Tipped
  5. Adobe Scan App With Text Recognition Launched for Android and iOS
  6. OnePlus 5 to Be 'Slimmest Flagship', June 15 Launch Date Leaked Again
  7. Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 Confirmed to Receive Android O Update
  8. Nokia 3310 (2017) Review
  9. Moto Z2 Play With Moto Mod Support, Front Flash Launched
  10. Tekken 7 on PC Is the Best and Worst Version of the Game at the Same Time
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.