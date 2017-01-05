Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Apple Pulls New York Times App From iTunes Store in China

 
05 January 2017
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Apple Pulls New York Times App From iTunes Store in China

Highlights

  • Apple removed both the English-language and Chinese-language apps
  • The Chinese government began blocking The Times's websites in 2012
  • The Times has asked Apple to reconsider their decision

Apple Inc has removed the New York Times Co's news apps from its app store in China, following a request from the Chinese authorities.

Apple removed both the English-language and Chinese-language apps from the iTunes store in China on Dec. 23, according to the New York Times, which first reported the action.

"The request by the Chinese authorities to remove our apps is part of their wider attempt to prevent readers in China from accessing independent news coverage by The New York Times of that country," the New York Times spokeswoman Eileen Murphy told Reuters.

"We have asked Apple to reconsider their decision," Murphy said.

The Chinese government began blocking The Times's websites in 2012, after a series of articles on the wealth amassed by the family of Wen Jiabao, who was then prime minister, according to the New York Times report.

"We have been informed that the app is in violation of local regulations," Fred Sainz, an Apple spokesman told the Times.

However, apps from other international publications, including The Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal, were still available in the app store, the New York Times reported.

© Thomson Reuters 2016

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Apple, iTunes, New York Times, New York Times App, China, iTunes China, Apps
Asus ZenFone AR With 8GB of RAM, ZenFone 3 Zoom Launched at CES 2017
BMW Launches First Augmented Reality Dealerships
Portable Speakers
Apple Pulls New York Times App From iTunes Store in China
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Portable Speakers
TRENDING
  1. Asus Launches ZenFone AR, World's First Smartphone With 8GB of RAM
  2. How to Use High-Speed Data on Reliance Jio Beyond 1GB Daily Limit
  3. 10 Smartphones to Look Forward to In 2017
  4. Airtel Offers a Year of Free Data to Those Switching to Its 4G Network
  5. There May Be Up to 7 Nokia Android Phones Launched This Year
  6. iPhone 6 16GB Available for as Low as Rs. 9,990 on Flipkart With Exchange
  7. Google Unveils Digital Unlocked and My Business Websites for Indian SMBs
  8. BlackBerry Mercury QWERTY Smartphone Set to Launch at MWC 2017
  9. Snapdragon 835, CES 2017 Announcements, and More: Your 360 Daily
  10. Kingston Launches 'World's Highest Capacity USB Flash Drive' at CES 2017
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.