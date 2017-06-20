Apple Music now has an annual subscription option at Rs. 1,200 in India, and $99 in the US. You'll have to work a bit to get it, though. It seems Apple doesn't want everyone to know about it, given the lack of an announcement despite it being available since a few months. Separately, the Android app has also been updated with performance improvements.

It'll help you save Rs. 240/ $20 per year on the monthly individual subscription, so it's worth the hassle if you're committed to Apple Music. It's also not available at first sign-up, so you'll have to be an existing subscriber to follow these steps. Here's how: open the App Store, scroll down to the bottom and click on your Apple ID. Then click View Apple ID > Subscriptions > Apple Music Membership.

Then, you should see a total of four options: Individual (1 Month), Family (1 Month), Individual (1 Year), and Student (1 Month). The third option - Individual (1 Year) - is the new option, which should reflect Rs. 1,200 if you live in India. Unfortunately, there's no annual plan for family or student memberships yet. Hopefully, that's on its way soon.

Meanwhile, the Apple Music app on Android has received a minor update, which brings some "performance improvements", according to the changelog on the Google Play listing. It follows the big April update that (finally) brought it in line with the iOS 10 redesign that hit iPhone and iPad all the way back in September 2016.