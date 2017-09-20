Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Music for Android Gets Recently Played Widget, Social Profiles, and More

 
20 September 2017
Apple Music for Android Gets Recently Played Widget, Social Profiles, and More

Highlights

  • The update brings support for voice search support
  • Users can share music with newly introduced profiles
  • Support for shortcuts has also been added to the Android app

While iOS 11 update might be the talk of town right now, Apple has quietly updated its Apple Music app for Android with a host of new features. The Cupertino-based company has notably added Social Profiles, which also made their way to the iOS app with the iOS 11 release. They allow users to share the music that they are listening to with their friends, across platforms. The Android app has also received some more exciting features with the latest update.

With the version 2.2.0 update on Android, Apple Music users can create profiles to share their music as well as playlists with their friends. Moreover, the company has added Voice Search support that allows users to play artists, albums, songs, and Beats 1 on Apple Music by using an "OK Google" command. Apple has also added the support for shortcuts to the music app for Android and now users can tap and hold the app's icon to play Beats 1 or start a new search, as per the company's changelog on the Google Play store.

The Apple Music for Android update also adds Recently Played Widget to the app. Users can pin this widget to their home screen and play recently played music whenever they want. The update is already available on the Google Play store and can be downloaded by the users. The latest update reaffirms that Apple is not taking its Android app lightly and wants to ensure that it keeps the people using Google's mobile platform happy as well.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Apple Music for Android Update, Apple Music Update, Apple Music Recently Played Widget, Apps, Apple, Android, Home Entertainment
Apple Music for Android Gets Recently Played Widget, Social Profiles, and More
 
 

