Apple Music 2.0 for Android Finally Brings Features From iOS 10 Revamp

 
05 April 2017
Apple Music 2.0 for Android Finally Brings Features From iOS 10 Revamp

Highlights

  • Apple Music Android app bumps to version 2.0
  • The update brings on-screen lyrics for songs
  • It also introduces a new interface

Apple Music received a big revamp with iOS 10 last year changing the interface and bringing new features. While iPhone users have enjoyed these changes for seven months now, Android users are only now receiving these changes with the Apple Music Android app update. The update bumps the version to 2.0, and it brings simpler navigation and a revamped interface.

It also brings features like on-screen lyrics, and has segregated the navigation into categories like –Library, For You, Browse, and Radio. There’s also more focus on album art in Apple Music 2.0 for Android, and you can even download music to listen to them offline if you wish to. Apart from that, more new content has been added to the app and can be found through the Browse tab. The update makes the Android version look pretty much similar to the iOS version, removing all the material design inspirations. The Apple Music 2.0 app for Android also has become much faster than the older version and the entire changelog is below:

An all-new design brings greater clarity and simplicity to Apple Music:

  • Now Playing. Read lyrics for songs as you listen.
  • Library. Navigate your music easily and see the Downloaded Music you can play offline.
  • For You. Get recommendations for playlists, albums, and more—based on music you love.
  • Browse. Listen to new music first, plus playlists for any mood or activity.
  • Radio. Tune in to Beats 1 shows or listen to stations for any genre.

Apple Music is available to download for free on Google Play, and all those who already have it downloaded, can check for an update manually if not already prompted. For new users, Apple offers three months of free subscription, after which you will be charged Rs. 120 per month for subscription (Rs. 160 per month for Family membership and Rs. 60 per month for student membership).

Apple Music 2.0 for Android Finally Brings Features From iOS 10 Revamp
 
 

