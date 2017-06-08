Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Design Awards 2017 Winners Announced for Apps and Games

 
08 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Apple Design Awards 2017 Winners Announced for Apps and Games

Highlights

  • Apps and game developers have been praised for innovation
  • The list of winners include both apps and games
  • The company announces these awards every year

Just like every other year, Apple Design Awards winners have been announced for 2017, highlighting the creators of apps and games that were able to achieve excellence in terms of design and innovation in apps and games categories.

Among the apps, the list of winners includes Bear, Elk, AirMail 3, Kitchen Stories, and more. Bear is a notes app, which has been described by the company as an elegant and flexible writing tool for crafting notes and prose. While Elk is a currency conversion app, it allows users to quickly convert more than 150 currencies worldwide and is optimised for both watchOS as well as iOS, as per the company.

Apple has praised AirMail 3's creators for optimising the email workflow with extensive customisations across platforms while the company has also appreciated the content provided by Kitchen Stories. Notable mentions in the games category include Blackbox, Severed, and Mushroom 11. The complete list of winners can be found below:

Apps

  1. Bear
  2. Elk
  3. Kitchen Stories
  4. Things 3
  5. AirMail 3
  6. Enlight
  7. Lake

Games

  1. Blackbox
  2. Severed
  3. Mushroom 11
  4. Old Man's Journey
  5. Splitter Critters

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Apple Design Awards 2017, Bear, Elk, AirMail 3, Kitchen Stories, Blackbox, Severed, Mushroom 11, Apps, Gaming, Apple
Britney Spears' Instagram Photo Hosts Russian Malware Link in Comments: Report
Assassin’s Creed Origins Is the Next Assassin’s Creed Game; Setting and Editions Leaked
Apple Design Awards 2017 Winners Announced for Apps and Games
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo f1s
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 Will Sport 8GB of RAM, Amazon Source Code Reveals
  2. Moto Z2 Play With Moto Mods Support Launched in India
  3. OnePlus 5 May Cost Much More Than Previous OnePlus Offerings
  4. Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE Feature Phones' Specifications, Price Leaked
  5. Flipkart Offers iPhone 16GB at Rs. 21,990 in Father's Day Promotion
  6. iPhone 7 Now Available at a Discount on Amazon India
  7. Einstein's Theory Confirmed in Measure of Distant Star's Mass
  8. iPhone 8, iPhone 7s Plus Schematics Leaks Tip Design Details
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go on Sale in India Today
  10. iPhone 6 (16GB) to Get Father's Day Discount on Flipkart
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.