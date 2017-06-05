Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Briefly Removes 32-Bit Apps From App Store Search Results: Report

 
05 June 2017
Highlights

  • iOS 11 is tipped to kill 32-bit app support
  • App Store temporarily did not show 32-bit apps in search results
  • Apple will unveil iOS 11 at WWDC tonight

Apple is set to kick off its WWDC 2017 developers conference in San Jose today, and ahead of its keynote address, there’s a lot that is already rumoured about what’s going to be announced. The Cupertino giant will release iOS 11’s first developer preview, highlighting its big features, and shed light on the rumoured end to 32-bit apps altogether. Now, ahead of the event, fresh reports hint that 32-bit apps were briefly removed from App Store search results altogether.

TouchArcade reports that the 32-bit apps were no longer showing up in search results in App Store for a while. Searching for games like TouchArcade, Ridiculous Fishing, Dungeon Raid, and more games, didn’t throw up desired results. The report claimed that the apps are still available via a direct link. However, 32-bit apps began showing up again after a 12-24 hour period, the report claimed. This indicates that Apple was doing some test of sorts, and testifies further that iOS 11, which is reported to support only 64-bit apps, will kill support altogether in the future.

Advantages of 64-bit apps include dropping age-old technology, an app eventually demanding quite less space on your iPhone, and the hardware itself getting rid of unnecessary 32-bit components altogether. iOS 11 is also reported to bring many new changes, including new animation, notification graphic tweaks, revamp of the Apple Music app, and much more. There are many iPad-centric changes expected as well. WWDC 2017 keynote will kick-off at 10.30pm IST, and you can watch it live here.

Tags: Apple, WWDC, WWDC 2017, iOS 11, 32-Bit App Support, Apps, App Store
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

