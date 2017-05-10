Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Acquires Beddit Sleep-Tracking Technology Firm

 
10 May 2017
Apple Acquires Beddit Sleep-Tracking Technology Firm

US tech giant Apple has acquired an app and sleep monitoring device called Beddit, but the terms of the deal have not been disclosed so far, media reports said.

Beddit - an app and sleep system - is designed to monitor daily sleep habits through the iPhone. The device is a thin and flexible sensor designed to be placed under the sheet on the top of a mattress.

Beddit has retained a customer support contact on its website, suggesting that the customer experience will not change, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

The updated privacy policy on the Beddit website also states that it has been acquired by Apple.

"Your personal data will be collected, used and disclosed in accordance with the Apple Privacy Policy," the updated policy reads.

The related data like heart rate and respiratory data collected by Beddit can be shared with Apple's health app.

"Sleep-tracking is an intriguing potential health application for the Apple Watch, as it explores new use-cases in the health and wellness market. An estimated 50 to 70 million US adults have sleep or wakefulness disorders," according to US-based public health institute Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Finland-based Beddit was founded in 2007 and has received about $3.5 million in funding.

Earlier this year, Apple acquired Workflow, a popular iOS tool that allows users combine the functionalities of various apps together to automate normally complex processes.

