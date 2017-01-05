Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

App Store New Year's Day Purchases at Record $240 Million; Over $20 Billion Paid to Developers in 2016

 
05 January 2017
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
App Store New Year's Day Purchases at Record $240 Million; Over $20 Billion Paid to Developers in 2016

Highlights

  • App Store purchases topped $3 billion in December
  • Developers have earned over $60 billion since 2008
  • The App Store offers 2.2 million apps in total

Apple on Thursday announced that the New Year's Day 2017 was the biggest day ever for the App Store, with nearly $240 million (approximately Rs. 1,630 crores) in purchases worldwide on that day alone. That hints at robust sales of Apple devices during the crucial October to December quarter, ahead of Apple's earnings call later this month.

The Cupertino giant also announced that developers earned over $20 billion (approximately Rs. 1,35,895 crores) in 2016, up over 40 percent from the year before. Holiday spend was also at record levels, Apple said, with purchases from the App Store topping $3 billion (approximately Rs. 20,381 crores) in December.

"2016 was a record-shattering year for the App Store, generating $20 billion for developers, and 2017 is off to a great start with Jan. 1 as the single biggest day ever on the App Store," said Philip Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing. "We want to thank our entire developer community for the many innovative apps they have created - which together with our products - help to truly enrich people's lives."

Apple also announced that since the App Store launched in 2008, developers have earned over $60 billion (approximately Rs. 4,07,687 crores) across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac platforms. Since Apple keeps 30 percent of most App Store revenue, passing on the rest to the developers, that means lifetime sales on the App Store have now topped $85 billion (approximately Rs. 5,77,515 crores). China App Store revenue in 2016 saw 'record' 90 percent year-over-year growth.

The App Store offers 2.2 million apps in total, up over 20 percent from last year, and is available in 155 countries. iPhone and iPad customers grew the App Store's subscription billings significantly in 2016, to $2.7 billion (approximately Rs. 18,347 crores), up 74 percent from 2015.

Apple also announced that since iOS 10 launched in September, developers have shipped over 21,000 iMessage apps to send stickers and collaborate with friends.

Analytics firm Flurry estimated that Apple accounted for 44 percent of device activations during the holiday period, a healthy figure, but down slightly over the previous twoyears.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Apple, App Store, Apps, App Store Purchases
Kunal Dua

Editor by day. Editor by night. Wannabe writer. Full-time cynic.

More
Satisfaction of 4G Users High, Jio to Trigger More Tariff Cuts: Survey
LG G6 to Reportedly Launch Soon, Do Away With Modular Design
Samsung Tablets
App Store New Year's Day Purchases at Record $240 Million; Over $20 Billion Paid to Developers in 2016
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Tablets
TRENDING
  1. How to Get a Google Job, IIT Student Asked. Sundar Pichai said...
  2. Asus Launches ZenFone AR, World's First Smartphone With 8GB of RAM
  3. Airtel Offers a Year of Free Data to Those Switching to Its 4G Network
  4. Satisfaction of 4G Users High, Jio to Trigger More Tariff Cuts: Survey
  5. How to Watch Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s IIT-Kharagpur Speech
  6. How to Use High-Speed Data on Reliance Jio Beyond 1GB Daily Limit
  7. iPhone the Most Reputed Mobile Phone Brand in India, Finds Survey
  8. AMD Vega Next-Gen GPU Architecture Revealed: Here’s What We Know
  9. Mysterious Radio Bursts Came From a Galaxy 2.5 Billion Light Years Away
  10. Xolo Era 2X With 5-Inch HD Display, VoLTE Support Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.