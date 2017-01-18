Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
App Store India Prices to Go Up, Will Be Reportedly Pegged at Rs. 80 per Dollar

 
18 January 2017
App Store India Prices to Go Up, Will Be Reportedly Pegged at Rs. 80 per Dollar

Highlights

  • Apple has increased conversion rate by Rs. 20
  • Apple will charge Rs. 80 for every dollar
  • This price changes will reflect in the next seven days

Apple has decided to increase the prices of apps and in-app purchases on the App Store. India in particular is facing the highest rise in app prices. The price hike, based on changing exchange rates and taxation policies, will affect in-app purchases, but not subscription charges.

BBC reports that Apple will now charge Rs. 80 for every $0.99 app purchase, instead of the earlier charge of Rs. 60 - this is a 33 percent increase in the price of App Store purchases, the highest among all the countries. UK sees a 25 percent rise and will now charge GBP 0.99 for every $0.99 app purchase. Earlier the conversion rate was at GBP 0.79. Even Turkey faces an increase, and the App Store will now charge TRY 3.49 per dollar, instead of the earlier TRY 2.49, amounting to a 30 percent increase. All three countries saw their exchange rates drop in recent months.

In order to compensate for the price increase, Apple has announced lower denomination pricing for apps, and developers will now be able to charge users GBP 0.49 and GBP 0.79 for app purchases as well. However, the likelihood of app developers reducing their prices seems low.

Justifying the hike, Apple said, "Price tiers on the App Store are set internationally on the basis of several factors, including currency exchange rates, business practices, taxes, and the cost of doing business."

Last month, Apple announced that effective December 1, the company would be charging a service tax rate of 14 percent along with additional levies of 0.5 percent for Krishi Kalyan Cess (KKC) and Swachh Bharat Cess (SBC) for apps and in-app purchases bought by Indian consumers. The company said, "we will be administering the collection of the taxes from customers and the remittance of taxes to the appropriate tax authority." These additional charges, apart from the drop in the value Indian rupee, are thought to be the reason behind the 33 percent hike in App Store prices in India. Apple has also hiked prices of apps in Romania and Russia in order to take account changes in taxation policies.

9to5Mac was the first to report the price hike, and it claims that developers have been notified of the price hike for the iOS App Store and Mac App Store. The price change is expected to reflect in the iTunes Store as well. This means books, TV shows, movies and all other digital content may soon get more expensive in India. The new prices will roll out in all regions over the next seven days. Before that happens, go ahead and purchase all your favourite apps right away!

App Store India Prices to Go Up, Will Be Reportedly Pegged at Rs. 80 per Dollar
 
 

