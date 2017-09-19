Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

App Annie's New Product Offers Insight Into Consumer Trends in China

 
19 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
App Annie's New Product Offers Insight Into Consumer Trends in China

Highlights

  • App Annie can now offer real-time stats on mobile app usage in China
  • It will be tracking hundreds of thousands of Android users in China
  • China accounted for 60% of the world's $1.3 trillion total app spending

The pioneer of mobile app analytics, App Annie, on Tuesday said it has begun tracking Android app usage in China, a landmark for understanding consumer behaviour in the world's top smartphone market, which increasingly sets the pace for global trends.

App Annie said it was now able to offer real-time statistics on mobile application usage in China by tracking hundreds of thousands of Android users there, both through its own apps and with additional data supplied by external partners. Statistical methods are used to identify general trends, it said.

"It's crucial to provide an accurate picture to app publishers and brand (marketers) of what's happening in China but also what's happening globally in terms of app usage," said Bertrand Schmitt, chief executive and co-founder of App Annie.

App Annie, which tracks mobile software downloads, counts 94 of the world's top 100 app publishers as customers. They use the service to monitor the performance of their own apps against rivals. Major advertising brands such as McDonald's, Nike, Citibank and AstraZeneca also use App Annie to target customers with their own apps.

The company said its new China Android monitoring service can track usage metrics on 5,000 top apps such as active users, which apps are used together and data usage, both for app makers looking to track their performance versus rivals there or brand marketers looking to target advertising spending within apps.

China accounted for 60 percent of the world's $1.3 trillion (roughly Rs. 83,63,616 crores) total app spending including ecommerce, paid app store downloads and in-app advertising in 2016, according to App Annie.

Four of the world's most played mobile games come from China, while Tencent's WeChat ranks No. 3 globally among messaging apps behind Facebook's WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

App Annie was founded in Beijing in 2010 to measure the growth of the nascent smartphone apps market. It has tracked app usage on Apple iOS since its early days in China and expanded to cover Apple and Android users globally since then.

But the explosion of smartphones in China since 2012 thanks to Android phones, which now outnumber Apple users by 6 to 1 in a market with more than 700 million phone users, has been guesswork because of a lack of independent data on the market.

"When you look at mobile usage behaviour and attitudes, China is really leading. The Chinese market is definitely ahead of the curve," said Forrester mobile analyst Thomas Husson. "It was more or less a black box, so you need some clarity as to what's going on, in aggregate, in the world's biggest market."

Dozens of mobile app analytics firms compete worldwide, including big software names such as Adobe, Facebook, Google and IBM and more focused players such as Apmetrix, Localytics, SimilarWeb and Taplytics. But only App Annie so far offers an integrated global view, including China.

App Annie is now headquartered in San Francisco and has $150 million (roughly Rs. 965 crores) in funding from venture investors including Sequoia Capital and IDG Capital Partners. Two-fifths of its 500 employees and most of its engineering staff are based in China.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: App Annie, Android Apps, iOS Apps, Android, iOS, Apple, Apps, China
Salesforce to Launch $50 Million Artificial Intelligence Fund
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
App Annie's New Product Offers Insight Into Consumer Trends in China
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Sale: New Offer Lets You Pay Next Year for Products You Buy
  2. Google Tez App: How to Use and Early Takeaways
  3. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Get a Price Cut in India Ahead of Navratras
  4. Google Tez App: 8 Things You Should Know About the Digital Payments App
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Offers to Watch Out For
  6. Moto X4 India Launch Set for October 3 as Motorola Sends Media Invites
  7. Sony Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Ultra Get a Price Cut in India
  8. Moto G4 Plus Will Receive Android 8.0 Oreo Update, Company Clarifies
  9. Google Tez Already Has Over 4 Lakh Active Users Within 24 Hours of Launch
  10. Xiaomi Mi A1 Flash Sale Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.