Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Android Market for Android 2.1 Eclair and Older Versions to Be Discontinued on June 30

 
21 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Android Market for Android 2.1 Eclair and Older Versions to Be Discontinued on June 30

Highlights

  • Google will end support for Android Market app on Android 2.1 or older
  • The last date to use Android Market app is June 30
  • Android 2.2 and above will be able to run Play Store

Earlier this month, Google released its monthly Android distribution chart showing Android OS version fragmentation. While the most recent Android versions like Lollipop, Marshmallow, and Nougat enjoy a major share, older versions like Android 2.2 Froyo have now shrunk to a negligible share of below 0.1 percent. The Google Play app is currently only supported by Android 2.2 and newer versions of Android, and to serve older versions, the Android Market app existed. Now, Google has announced the Android Market app for Android 2.1 Eclair and older versions will stop working after June 30.

Google in its Android Developers blog post noted, "It has been 7 years since Android 2.1 Eclair launched. Most app developers are no longer supporting these Android versions in their apps given these devices now account for only a small number of installs." So, starting July 1, Android Market will be put to rest once and for all on the devices running Android 2.1 Eclair and older versions. Its discontinuation will take place without any notification on the device due to some 'technical restrictions' in the Android Market app, says the company.

After June 30, users owning the devices powered by Android 2.1 and older will only have the option to manually install APK files of the apps they want - however it's not advisable and risky to download app install packages from unauthentic and unknown sources. The devices that run on Android 2.2 and above will continue to run Play Store but Google notes that it will still provide support for later versions of Android Market "for as long as feasible."

It is noteworthy that most of the popular apps have stopped making iterations of their versions for older Android platforms like 2.1 Eclair, 2.2 Froyo, and 2.3 Gingerbread. However, WhatsApp recently announced that it will continue to provide support for Android 2.3 Gingerbread and older till February 2020.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Android Eclair, Google, Android, Apps, Android Market
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

Microsoft Admits Windows 10 Can Disable Antivirus Software That's Incompatible
International Yoga Day: ‘Celebrating Yoga’ App Launched by Government
Android Market for Android 2.1 Eclair and Older Versions to Be Discontinued on June 30
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivo Y66
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 With 8GB of RAM, Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched
  2. OnePlus 5 vs Xiaomi Mi 6 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S8
  3. OnePlus 5 Put Through Scratch, Burn & Bend Tests: Find Out How It Fared
  4. OnePlus 5 Said to Manipulate Benchmarks; OnePlus Responds
  5. Amazon Sale Offers: Deals on iPhone 7, iPhone 6, Moto X Force, and More
  6. Airtel VoLTE Calling Service to Launch Soon?
  7. Samsung Galaxy J7 Max to Go on Sale in India Today
  8. Nokia's Android Phones in India, BSNL 444 Plan, and More News This Week
  9. OnePlus 5 Launch Today: All You Need to Know About the OnePlus Flagship
  10. OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 3T: What’s New and Different?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.