Amazon has launched its Chime communications service as part of its Amazon Web Services offering. It is available download on both desktop and mobile and allows users to do video conferencing, chat, calls, and share content. Amazon has made the service available for Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac.

The Amazon Chime service is meant to simplify meetings and allows users to join meetings with a single tap or click. It also provides notification to inform participants if they are running late, as per the company. "Amazon Chime automatically reconnects you if you get dropped. Crystal clear audio and HD video keep you focused on the discussion," the company says in service description on its website.

As the chats and meetings are in sync, users can choose to join meetings from any device and even switch the device in between meetings if they have to, the company claims.

"You don't need to switch between applications to collaborate. Instantly go from a chat to a call, share your screen, and even invite more people, with a simple click or tap, all in the same application," Amazon added.

In terms of security, Amazon says that all the communications are encrypted and the chat history is not even saved on the device.

Amazon has launched the Chime communication service in three models, i.e. Basic, Plus, and Pro. Users can currently get a free trial of the Pro version for a period of 30 days after which they will either have to purchase the subscription of either Plus (at $2.50 per month) or Pro ($15 per month) continue with the free Basic version.

The Basic version of the app allows video calls for up to 2 people, chat, and chat rooms. Apart from the features offered with Basic version, Plus version additionally provides screen sharing and using users' own corporate directory. The Pro version provides everything that Plus version provides and video meetings for up to 100 people and personal meeting URLs.

Amazon Chime will be directly competing against apps like Microsoft Skype, which has been available for quite some time in this space.