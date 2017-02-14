Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Amazon Chime Video Conferencing and Chat Service Launched

 
14 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Amazon Chime Video Conferencing and Chat Service Launched

Highlights

  • The service is available on both desktop and mobile
  • Amazon Chime comes in Basic, Plus, and Pro versions
  • Allows users to join meetings with single tap or click

Amazon has launched its Chime communications service as part of its Amazon Web Services offering. It is available download on both desktop and mobile and allows users to do video conferencing, chat, calls, and share content. Amazon has made the service available for Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac.

The Amazon Chime service is meant to simplify meetings and allows users to join meetings with a single tap or click. It also provides notification to inform participants if they are running late, as per the company. "Amazon Chime automatically reconnects you if you get dropped. Crystal clear audio and HD video keep you focused on the discussion," the company says in service description on its website.

As the chats and meetings are in sync, users can choose to join meetings from any device and even switch the device in between meetings if they have to, the company claims.

"You don't need to switch between applications to collaborate. Instantly go from a chat to a call, share your screen, and even invite more people, with a simple click or tap, all in the same application," Amazon added.

In terms of security, Amazon says that all the communications are encrypted and the chat history is not even saved on the device.

Amazon has launched the Chime communication service in three models, i.e. Basic, Plus, and Pro. Users can currently get a free trial of the Pro version for a period of 30 days after which they will either have to purchase the subscription of either Plus (at $2.50 per month) or Pro ($15 per month) continue with the free Basic version.

The Basic version of the app allows video calls for up to 2 people, chat, and chat rooms. Apart from the features offered with Basic version, Plus version additionally provides screen sharing and using users' own corporate directory. The Pro version provides everything that Plus version provides and video meetings for up to 100 people and personal meeting URLs.

Amazon Chime will be directly competing against apps like Microsoft Skype, which has been available for quite some time in this space.

Tags: Amazon Chime, Video Conferencing App, Amazon Web Services, Apps, Microsoft, Android, Apple, Mac, Windows, Meetings App, Microsoft Skype
Sony Pikachu Spotted in Benchmark; Octa-Core SoC, Android Nougat in Tow
Samsung Galaxy S8's Initial Shipments Reportedly Doubled; New Details Surface on the Internet
Zen Admire SXY
Amazon Chime Video Conferencing and Chat Service Launched
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Admire Sxy
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6 Is Available in India but There's Nothing Official About It
  2. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 May Launch Alongside Nokia 3310 Refresh at MWC 2017
  3. Some Google Self-Driving Car Staff Quit Because They Were Paid Too Much
  4. Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung Discounts, and Other Valentine's Day Deals
  5. Moto G5 Price Rumoured to Be Lower Than Moto G4's Launch Price
  6. Apple, Motorola Announce Cashbacks, Offers for Valentine's Day
  7. Six WhatsApp Features You May Not Know About
  8. Sony Pikachu Spotted in Benchmark; Octa-Core SoC, Android Nougat in Tow
  9. Samsung Reportedly Doubles First Shipments of Galaxy S8
  10. Amazon's New Video Conferencing App Aims to Take on Microsoft Skype
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.