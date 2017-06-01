Adobe Scan App With Text Recognition Launched for Android and iOS

Adobe on Wednesday launched its document scanning app called Adobe Scan. If you are wondering why you should opt for Adobe's app over the existing scanning apps available on Google Play store or Apple's App Store, the new scanning app comes with Adobe Document Cloud integration. While the app is free to download and use, users will need an Adobe ID to get access to its features. It's available for Android and iOS.

While the Adobe Scan works like almost every other scanning app, it offers the option to sharpen the scanned content and touch up scans or photos from your camera roll. Users can scan multiple-page documents and then save the scans as PDF files with the help of Adobe Scan app. One of the key features offered by the Adobe Scan is text recognition, just like the one offered by Microsoft Lens, which allows users to scan images into editable documents and can come in handy for working professionals as well as students.

"The free Adobe Scan app turns your device into a powerful portable scanner that recognises text automatically (OCR). Turn anything - receipts, notes, documents, pictures, business cards, whiteboards - into an Adobe PDF with content you can reuse," the company says in the app description on Google Play.

"Adobe Scan represents a radical re-imagination of how to capture your most important document content," Bryan Lamkin, executive vice president and general manager, Digital Media at Adobe, was quoted as saying in the company's release.

"Adobe invented PDF creation for PCs, and with Adobe Scan we're doing the same for a mobile-first world. As part of Adobe Document Cloud, new apps like Adobe Scan integrate with services in Adobe Sign and Acrobat DC, offering a modern document experience with unprecedented value to our customers," Lamkin said.