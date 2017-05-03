Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

YouTube Offline: What Is It, and How to Save and Watch a Video Offline?

 
03 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
YouTube Offline: What Is It, and How to Save and Watch a Video Offline?

If you consistently find yourself at places with spotty Internet connectivity - when commuting to work or at home, for instance - and you love watching videos, then YouTube's offline feature is aimed at you. The feature allows YouTube users to continue to enjoy their favourite videos on their Android and iOS devices even when there is no usable network connection. Here's what the YouTube's offline feature is all about, and how you can make use of it.

(Also see: How to Download Videos From YouTube)

Launched in 2014, YouTube's offline feature allows Android and iOS users to save YouTube videos to their device for later consumption. These videos can be downloaded via mobile data or Wi-Fi network. The feature is ad-supported, however, so you will have to sit through an advertisement before getting to your video.

(Also see: YouTube Offline Playback Launched in India for Android and iOS Users)

Not every video is available
It is worth noting that not every video is available for offline viewing. Much of India's popular YouTube content can be downloaded, but you might come across some videos that are not available to download.

youtube_offline_homescreen.jpg

Offline availability
Any video downloaded can only be played offline for up to 48 hours. After this, you will have to find a working Internet connection and re-sync the video with YouTube app for any changes and availability status.

(Also see: YouTube to Get Background Downloading, Improved Pause Buffering, and More)

How to download a YouTube video for offline viewing
To make a YouTube video available offline, first you need to open the YouTube app on your Android or iOS smartphone or tablet.

Visit the video file you want to download. Look for the Add to Offline icon below the video (alternatively you can click the context menu button and select Add to Offline option). Do note that if the video isn't available for offline viewing, it will have a crossed Add to Offline button. You cannot download such a video to your device.

add_to_video_gadgets360_1.jpg

Upon clicking the Add to Offline button, YouTube app will ask you to select the resolution - Low, Medium, HD - of the file. Low quality will download quickly, take lesser space on your device, but will be of relatively worse quality. Once you select the quality, the video will begin to save on your device.

vid_res_gadgets360_1.jpg

How to watch YouTube offline video
Note that saved video will be available only inside the YouTube app. To locate the file, go to the home page of YouTube. You can do so by either dragging the video down using gesture, or by simply tapping the back button on Android.

Once you're on the home page, click the Account tab (the one the right-most corner that looks like a human body).

saved_videos_gadgets360_homescreen.jpg

You will find Saved videos on this page. Clicking this will show you all the videos you have saved for offline viewing. If you want to delete a video, click on the context menu next to the video, and select Remove from saved videos.

youtube_saved_videos_gadgets360_1.jpg

How are you liking the YouTube offline feature? Are you have any trouble saving a file? Let us know via the comments below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Android, Offline, YouTube, iOS
Gadgets Around Us Will Keep Getting Smarter, Like It or Not
New App Claims It Can Tell What Baby's Cries Actually Mean
HotDeals 360
YouTube Offline: What Is It, and How to Save and Watch a Video Offline?
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 7
TRENDING
  1. 'World's Smallest 4G Android Smartphone' Launched With Android 7.0 Nougat
  2. Sachin Tendulkar-Inspired Phone Launched by the Master Blaster Himself
  3. Why Some Jio Users Are Getting 1GB Data Per Day Despite Rs. 509 Recharge
  4. Nokia 3310 Contest Lets You Design a Limited Edition Variant
  5. Flipkart Summer Shopping Days Sale Sees Discounts Across Electronics
  6. Apple Reports Marginal Dip in iPhone Unit Sales
  7. Nokia Flagship Phone Specifications Leak Tips Snapdragon 835 SoC
  8. Apple CEO Tim Cook Says India's 4G Rollout Is 'Truly Impressive'
  9. YouTube Is Giving You a Sneak Peek at Its Redesigned Interface
  10. OnePlus 5 Confirmed to Be in Development by CEO, Will Be a 'Big Surprise'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.